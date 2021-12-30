Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Get exactly the support you need
Looking for specific solutions for your product?
find your model here

How long should I charge my Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner?

It takes around 5 hours for your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner to be fully charged when it is completely empty.

You do not need to stop charging your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner once the battery is full. You can keep charging it for as long as you want and this will not have any negative effects. The type of battery in the appliance can be charged permanently and this will not damage its quality, durability or overall lifetime.

If you are not going to use the appliance for a long period of time (> 1 month), please charge the appliance up to 50% (half way) and unplug it before storing. We do not recommend storing the appliance with an empty battery because this may lead to irreversible damage to the battery.

The information on this page applies to the following models: FC6904/01 , FC6823/01 .

Frequently Asked Questions

Register your product
Register your product

Keep track of your product warranty coverage

Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

Get easy access to product support

Register your product

Discover

MyPhilips

Register for exclusive benefits

Subscribe to our newsletter

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.