Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Products
HC5630/15 Hairclipper series 5000 Washable hair clipper
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
View product

Hairclipper series 5000 Washable hair clipper

HC5630/15

How do I charge my Philips Groomer?

Follow our instructions below on how to charge your Philips Groomers, Beard Trimmers and Hair Clippers.

Charging instructions for Philips Groomers

You should charge your Philips Male Grooming devices when the charging indicator on the body of your groomer signals low battery. If your device does not have a battery indicator on it, then charge it whenever the groomer is working slower than usual.
  • Insert the charging plug into your grooming device's charging socket. Make sure the plug's shape matches the socket and is completely inserted. Do not force it in.
  • The charging indicator on your device will start flashing to indicate that the groomer is charging. Once the groomer is fully charged, the charging indicator lights up continuously for approximately 30 minutes and then automatically turns off to save energy.
  • After charging, unplug the charger from the power socket and the groomer. Your groomer is now ready to use.
For most groomers, normal charging time is between 1 and 8 hours. If you are charging your device for the first time, we recommend letting it charge for at least 3 hours. Check your user manual for specific charging instructions for your model.
Charging instructions for Philips Groomers

Charging your Philips Groomer with a charging stand

If your Philips Groomer comes with a charging station, follow the instructions below on how to charge it. 
  • Connect the charging station to a working power socket.
  • Place your groomer in the charging stand. You may see a light on your groomer or charging stand to indicate that the charging process has begun.
  • Once the groomer is fully charged, unplug the charging stand and continue using your groomer.
Philips Groomer charging stand

Battery-operated devices

Some Philips grooming devices run on disposable AA batteries. To charge these devices, you need to ensure that the disposable batteries have not run out. If your trimmer does not switch on or runs slower than before, it is time to replace the batteries.
Only use the disposable batteries as specified in your user manual. Do not mix different types of batteries or new and used batteries. When putting in new batteries, make sure the + and - poles of the battery point in the right direction.  

Troubleshooting

Device (3)
Power/ Charging / Battery life (1)
Other faults (1)

Search by product number.

Search terms
Recommended results
    Where can I find my product number?

    Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.

     

    There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
    Look on the box
    Look on the box
    Look inside the product
    Look inside the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the product
    Look on the manual
    Look on the manual
    Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
    Search results for {words} ({number} products)

    We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.

    Show products Hide products

    We found more than 1 product.

    Please choose your model based on the last 2 digits of your product number, for example RQ1280/21.

    Product image

    Product description

    Model number

    Back to all products
    Register your product
    Register your product

    Keep track of your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for cash-back, gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    Register your product

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.