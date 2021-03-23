There are two types of brush head: Snap/Click-on and Twist/Screw-on. Below you will find details on the differences between these two types of brush heads.

The snap-on or click-on brush heads are compatible with most of our rechargeable Sonicare Toothbrush handles. These will fit all Philips Sonicare toothbrush handles except for the PowerUp Battery and Essence models.

The twist-on or screw-on brush heads are our original and standard brush heads and are compatible with the old models of toothbrushes.

You can refer to our

Sonicare brush head advisor page

choose which brush head is right for your toothbrush handle.