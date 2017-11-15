Descaling your Saeco GranBaristo espresso machine helps to keep it in optimal condition. Learn how to do this yourself easily.
How do I descale my Saeco GranBaristo espresso machine?
Before you start the descaling cycle
- The complete descaling process takes about 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and rinsing cycles
- Once started, the descaling procedure must be performed in full
- Use Saeco/Philips descaling solution CA7600 or CA6701. Never use vinegar as a decalcifier
Before you start:
- Empty the drip tray
- Insert the milk carafe filled with fresh water up to the min. level
- Have a container available to collect the water during the descaling process
- Remove the INTENZA+ water filter from the water tank (if installed)
Descale instruction video GranBaristo
Descale instruction video GranBaristo Avanti
