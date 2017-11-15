Home
CA6702/00 Philips Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge
Please be aware that your product may differ in color from this picture, but the support information is same
Philips Saeco Brita Intenza+ water filter cartridge

CA6702/00

How do I descale my Saeco GranBaristo espresso machine?

Descaling your Saeco GranBaristo espresso machine helps to keep it in optimal condition. Learn how to do this yourself easily.

Before you start the descaling cycle

  • The complete descaling process takes about 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and rinsing cycles
  • Once started, the descaling procedure must be performed in full
  • Use Saeco/Philips descaling solution CA7600 or CA6701. Never use vinegar as a decalcifier

Before you start:

  • Empty the drip tray
  • Insert the milk carafe filled with fresh water up to the min. level
  • Have a container available to collect the water during the descaling process
  • Remove the INTENZA+ water filter from the water tank (if installed)

Descale instruction video GranBaristo

Descale instruction video GranBaristo Avanti

The information on this page applies to the following models: CA6702/00 .

