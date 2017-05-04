Home
How do I descale my Saeco Intelia espresso machine?

Descaling your Saeco Intelia espresso machine helps to keep it in optimal condition. Learn how to do this yourself easily.

Before you start the descaling cycle

  • The complete descaling process takes about 30 minutes and consists of a descaling cycle and rinsing cycles
  • Once started, the descaling procedure must be performed in full
  • Use Saeco/Philips descaling solution CA7600 or CA6701. Never use vinegar as a decalcifier

Before you start:

  • Empty the drip tray
  • Have a container available to collect the water during the descaling process
  • Remove the INTENZA+ water filter from the water tank (if installed)
  • Remove the Pannarello/Cappuccinatore/Automatic milk frother (if installed)
  • For machines with a milk carafe, insert the milk carafe filled with fresh water up to the min. level

Intelia/Intelia EVO/Intelia Focus; Descale instructions

  1. Press the MENU button to enter the menu and select CALC CLEAN. For machines that do not have a MENU button, press the CALC CLEAN button to enter the menu and select CALC CLEAN
  2. Press the ESPRESSO button to confirm to start descaling. The descaler symbol will appear on the display
  3. Take out the water tank and pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution into the water tank
  4. Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the MAX line. (Please ensure that the max line is reached, otherwise further rinsing will be required.) Place the water tank back in the machine
  5. For machines that have a milk carafe, make sure the milk carafe is inserted and the milk dispensing spout is in the dispensing position
  6. Place a big bowl (1 litre) underneath the steam wand
  7. Press the ESPRESSO button to start the descaling cycle
  8. The machine will start dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. The bar on the display shows the progress of the cycle
  9. When the mixture of descaling solution and water has been used up, the 'water tank empty' symbol appears on the display
  10. Clean the water tank thoroughly and fill it with fresh water up to the MAX
  11. When you have inserted the water tank filled with fresh water, the start symbol appears on the display. Press the ESPRESSO button and the machine starts the rinsing cycle
  12. When the 'water tank empty' symbol appears on the display again, refill the water tank with fresh water up to the MAX. Insert the water tank into the machine and press the ESPRESSO button again to continue
  13. Repeat step 11 if the 'water tank empty' symbol does not disappear
  14. When the rinsing process is finished, the display shows “End”. Press the AROMA/PRE-GROUND coffee or CAPPUCCINO button to exit the descaling process
  15. The machine automatically primes the circuit, then warms up and performs the automatic self-cleaning cycle to prepare for brewing
  16. Empty and rinse the drip tray. The machine is ready to brew coffee again

Intelia Deluxe; Descale instructions

  1. Press the MENU button and select START CALC CLEAN with the OK button
  2. For machines with a milk carafe: The machine reminds you to insert the milk carafe filled with water and turn the milk carafe dispensing spout to the I position
  3. Pour the entire bottle of Saeco descaling solution into the water tank
  4. Top up the water tank with fresh tap water to the CALC CLEAN line
  5. Place the water tank back into the machine
  6. Place a bowl underneath the steam/hot water wand and the dispensing spout. For machines with a milk carafe, place the bowl underneath the coffee and milk dispensing spout
  7. Press the OK button to start the descaling cycle
  8. The machine will start dispensing the descaling solution at intervals. The bar on the display shows the progress. This takes about 20 minutes
    Note: The descaling cycle can be paused by pressing the ESC button. To resume, press the OK button
  9. When the mixture of descaling solution and water has been used up, the water tank empty symbol appears on the display
  10. Rinse the water tank and fill it with fresh water to the MAX and then put it back. The rinsing symbol (two drops of water) appears on the display
  11. Put the bowl back
  12. Press the OK button and the machine starts the rinsing cycle
  13. When the water tank empty symbol appears, rinse the water tank and fill it with fresh water up to the MAX level. Slide the water tank back into the machine
  14. Press the OK button to exit CALC CLEAN
  15. The machine warms up and performs the automatic rinse cycle

The information on this page applies to the following models: HD8753/95 , CA6700/00 , HD8753/11 .

