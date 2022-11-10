Search terms

Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver highquality  performance, ease of use and ease of installation. If you encounter any difficulties while using your product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual or the information in the support section of this website, where (depending on the product type) you may find a downloadable user manual, frequently asked questions, instruction videos or a support forum.


In the unlikely event of a failure of the product, Philips will arrange for your Philips product to be serviced, free-of-charge when you inform us of the defect within the warranty period, provided that the product was used in accordance with the user manual (e.g. in the intended environment). For some product categories a partner company of Philips is the warrantor of the product; please check the documentation supplied with your product.


If you offer your product for service in South Africa, but you purchased the product abroad, Philips will endeavor to have your product serviced against the warranty terms of the country where you purchased the product.

 

This warranty policy only applies to products sold to consumers. Products sold to businesses under a sale or purchase agreement are covered by the warranty terms of such agreement.

Warranty period

The warranty period for the product categories mentioned in the heading of this document is 12 months, with the following exceptions:

Product category

Warranty period

PC Monitors

36 months

Household products

24 months

Warranty conditions

The warranty for each new product starts on the date of purchase as indicated on the proof of purchase. Sometimes the date of purchase cannot be determined because the proof of purchase is missing. If, in such case, the date of manufacture is indicated on the product or can be derived from the serial number, the warranty period shall be deemed to have started three months from the date of manufacture. After a repair or replacement, the warranty period will continue from the date of the original purchase. Where a repair is not possible or not commercially viable, the defective product may be replaced by a new or refurbished product of similar functionality or a refund may be provided.

What is not included in the warranty?

The warranty does not cover the following:

  • Indirect or consequential damages, such as loss of time, loss of data, or loss of income.
  • Compensation for activities done by yourself, such as regular maintenance, installing firmware updates, or saving data. 

 

The warranty does not apply:

  • if the proof of purchase has been altered or made illegible;
  • if the model number, serial number, or production date code on the product has been altered, removed, or made illegible;
  • if the product was purchased as faulty stock;
  • if repairs or product modifications have been performed by unauthorized service organizations or persons;
  • if repairs or product modifications have been performed using unauthorized replacement parts;
  • if the defect is the result of excessive use outside the intended purpose;
  • if the defect is caused by abuse of the product;
  • if the defect is caused by environmental conditions that are not in accordance with the user manual;
  • if the defect is caused by connecting peripherals, additional equipment, or accessories (including software) other than those recommended in the user manual;
  • if the defect is caused by abnormal voltage, fire, animals, lightning, natural disaster, transportation, or water (unless the user manual expressly states that the product may be rinsed);
  • if the defect is caused by normal wear and tear;
  • if the product does not function properly because it requires replacement of a part designed to be easily replaced, such as a battery or vacuum cleaner bag;
  • if the product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured, or approved for use in the country where the product is used, which may occur if you import the product;
  • if the product does not function properly due to problems with access to, or connection with service providers, such as interruptions in the access networks and faults on the line or transmission network.

Service needed?

In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the user manual carefully and/or consult the support section of this web site before contacting your dealer or Philips. To obtain service within the warranty period please contact the consumer contact center via one of the contact methods indicated on this web site. When your product is no longer within warranty, in some countries, you can contact the nearest authorized service center directly. If available, you can find the addresses of the service centers on this website.

 

To be able to help you efficiently when you contact Philips or its service partners please have available:

 

  • The product type- or model number (also sometimes called model ID)
  • The proof-of-purchase (e.g. original invoice or cash receipt) indicating the date of purchase, dealer name and model number of the product; and
  • The product serial number or production date code as specified on the product. The model number, the serial number or production date code (if available) can be found in the battery compartment or on the back or bottom of the product.

