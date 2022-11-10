TV · Monitors · Video · Audio · Communication · Vacuum cleaners · Coffee · Air care · Kitchen · Garment care · Water care · Automotive lighting
Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver highquality performance, ease of use and ease of installation. If you encounter any difficulties while using your product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual or the information in the support section of this website, where (depending on the product type) you may find a downloadable user manual, frequently asked questions, instruction videos or a support forum. This warranty policy only applies to products sold to consumers. Products sold to businesses under a sale or purchase agreement are covered by the warranty terms of such agreement.
In the unlikely event of a failure of the product, Philips will arrange for your Philips product to be serviced, free-of-charge when you inform us of the defect within the warranty period, provided that the product was used in accordance with the user manual (e.g. in the intended environment). For some product categories a partner company of Philips is the warrantor of the product; please check the documentation supplied with your product.
If you offer your product for service in South Africa, but you purchased the product abroad, Philips will endeavor to have your product serviced against the warranty terms of the country where you purchased the product.
Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver highquality performance, ease of use and ease of installation. If you encounter any difficulties while using your product, we recommend that you first consult the user manual or the information in the support section of this website, where (depending on the product type) you may find a downloadable user manual, frequently asked questions, instruction videos or a support forum.
This warranty policy only applies to products sold to consumers. Products sold to businesses under a sale or purchase agreement are covered by the warranty terms of such agreement.
The warranty period for the product categories mentioned in the heading of this document is 12 months, with the following exceptions:
|
Product category
|
Warranty period
|
PC Monitors
|
36 months
|
Household products
|
24 months
The warranty for each new product starts on the date of purchase as indicated on the proof of purchase. Sometimes the date of purchase cannot be determined because the proof of purchase is missing. If, in such case, the date of manufacture is indicated on the product or can be derived from the serial number, the warranty period shall be deemed to have started three months from the date of manufacture. After a repair or replacement, the warranty period will continue from the date of the original purchase. Where a repair is not possible or not commercially viable, the defective product may be replaced by a new or refurbished product of similar functionality or a refund may be provided.
The warranty does not cover the following:
The warranty does not cover the following:
The warranty does not apply:
The warranty does not apply:
In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the user manual carefully and/or consult the support section of this web site before contacting your dealer or Philips. To obtain service within the warranty period please contact the consumer contact center via one of the contact methods indicated on this web site. When your product is no longer within warranty, in some countries, you can contact the nearest authorized service center directly. If available, you can find the addresses of the service centers on this website. To be able to help you efficiently when you contact Philips or its service partners please have available:
In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the user manual carefully and/or consult the support section of this web site before contacting your dealer or Philips. To obtain service within the warranty period please contact the consumer contact center via one of the contact methods indicated on this web site. When your product is no longer within warranty, in some countries, you can contact the nearest authorized service center directly. If available, you can find the addresses of the service centers on this website.
To be able to help you efficiently when you contact Philips or its service partners please have available:
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.