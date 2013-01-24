Philips product warranty

Philips does not operate Philips-owned service repair centres. Therefore, after-sales repair products must not be returned to Philips South Africa Commercial (Pty) Ltd. Repairs should instead be sent to the nearest Philips appointed ASC only. Product returns require a pre-authorisation issued by Philips before any returns are possible. 14 (Business) days credit / exchange & CPA obligation The Retailer may either have a faulty product repaired or may exchange the product for the consumer if faulty within 14 (Business) days of purchase. For a retail credit claim perspective, the following criterion apply: Product must be faulty, with original packaging, complete and all its accessories, within 14 (Business) days of purchase (proof must be supplied) Philips reserves the right to verify and test products including at dealer’s premises prior to credit or replacement Product must be complete with all its components and / or accessories to qualify for full credit Shavers and Personal Care will not be exchanged and/or Credited if used due to hygiene reasons but will follow a repair process instead Philips will arrange the return/collection of such faulty goods from the retail stores and for this purpose RAV (Return Authorisation Voucher) reference will be supplied. The RAV reference must be obtained directly from Philips only Credit will only be issued to the retailer if Philips is notified first, RAV reference issued and once Philips and/or its representatives are in possession of the faulty product Credit Note must be received by Philips within 20 (business) days from customer replacement/credit date, failing which, the retail claim to Philips will become stale and will no longer be processed Unless the product is faulty, a 10% handling fee will be levied for all returns with open boxes and/or broken seals in conformance with the CPA’s 10 (Business) day exchange provision Note: products which are exchanged by the retailer in contravention of the above criteria will not be accepted by Philips for credit 15 (Business) days repair turnaround obligation – (RTE, Repair Time Elapse) Philips Consumer Care via its appointed Authorised Service Centres (ASC), aims at a maximum of 15 (Business) day turn-around-time from ASC receipt date. (Exceptions with specific retail customers may be in place) Should this period be exceeded, Philips will exchange or credit the product upon mutual agreement with Dealer. (Mutual agreement is to cover issued quotes and any warranty exclusions) Under the CPA, between the period of 11 business days & 6 months (inclusive) from date of purchase, consumers have the choice to have a product repaired, replaced or refunded by the retailer if it does not comply with the provision of section 55 of the CPA. In order to establish and execute consumers’ statutory right, a reasonable period of time is required to establish whether a product falls foul of the implied warranty provision of section 55. Therefore, the standard ASC repair RTE process will be followed during this period including the “consumer’s choice” which will accompany the product and the proof of purchase. Dealer shall ensure that the product is complete with packaging and all accessories by only exchanging/replacing for the consumer what is returned (e.g. if only the product (no accessories and packaging) was returned, then exchange the product only and use the new product’s packaging to return a complete box to Philips) Change of mind Returns and Refunds Philips is not obliged by law to accept returns and refunds in the event of consumers returning goods because they changed their minds unless a product has been purchased via a Philips direct marketing channel. Over the Counter Exchange Policy (OCX) Faulty products priced under a retail value of R300 (subject to change) and applicable to the following categories may be covered by a dealer OCX replacement warranty: Hairdryers Hair Clippers Entry Level Irons Philips and/or its ASC’s may not stock spare parts for products that fall under the OCX categories. The onus is on the Philips dealer to replace the faulty product for the consumer and contact the Philips Returns Department for replacement/credit. Philips warranty exclusions apply to OCX and Philips Retail Credit Department must be contacted to pursue the process and the issuing of the RAV reference.