Philips product warranty

The Philips Warranty is set internationally and generally by Philips at Two years which may vary dependent on product category & promotional/marketing activities from consumer’s date of purchase.
Several product categories may carry a different within-country warranty period brought about by market dynamics and marketing activities. Therefore, when a consumer is purchasing a product with a longer warranty period, they are in effect getting an extended warranty for this extra period of time within the country of purchase only.
The Philips Warranty is applicable to new product sales and to the end-consumer only in possession of a proof of purchase document. It is not a warranty against stock in trade, demonstration stock, refurbished stock, returns, damage clearance or similar stock. Philips does however honour a limited warranty with respect to dealer stock described in the document herewith below.
This Warranty policy only covers products sold and supplied by Philips South Africa Commercial Pty Ltd.
Warranty Periods:
Table A: For Domestic use:
Product category
Period
Personal Care (Male Grooming & Beauty)
2 Year
Domestic Appliance (Kitchen Appliance & Garment Care)
2 Year
Floor Care Appliance
2 Year
Saeco / Philips (Coffee) *
*Saeco sold before Sep 2016 carry one year and Saeco sold after carry 2 years
2 Year
Product category
Period
Personal Care (Male Grooming & Beauty)
1 Year
Domestic Appliance (Kitchen Appliance & Garment Care)
1 Year
Floor Care Appliance
1 Year
Saeco / Philips (Coffee)
Not For Commercial use
Dealer Floor Stock warranty will be accepted where the product has failed within the period as indicated in the above Commercial Use table (Table B).
Repairs submitted to ASCs must indicate that they relate to stock units
A copy of the delivery docket or Philips invoice to the retailer for the product must accompany the warranty repair
Where the retailer is unable to provide a copy of the delivery docket or Philips invoice, then the warranty period shall be limited to the date of manufacture (as determined from the serial number) plus the applicable period listed in the Commercial Use table (Table B) above, plus twelve weeks.
Outside of this period, if a product fails and has not been sold, it is not classified as a warranty repair and repair cost will be for the retailer’s account. Philips will however honour a Warranty period of 3 months from date of sale for Dealer Floor Stocks sold outside table B.
Lack of Proof-of-Purchase
It may arise that products were sold into a commercial environment or for domestic use under certain circumstances such as gifts where the proof of purchase is often difficult to ascertain. In such circumstances, the age of the product from the date of manufacture (as determined from the serial number) will determine warranty eligibility as follows:
Table C: For Domestic Use
Product category
Period of Warranty from Date of Manufacture
Personal Care (Male Grooming & Beauty)
2 years plus 12 weeks*
Domestic Appliance (Kitchen Appliance & Garment Care)
2 years plus 12 weeks*
Floor Care Appliance
1 year plus 12 weeks*
Saeco / Philips (Coffee)
*Saeco sold before Sep 2016 carry one year and Saeco sold after carry 2 years
2 years plus 12 weeks*
Product category
Period of Warranty from Date of Manufacture
Personal Care (Male Grooming & Beauty)
1 year plus 12 weeks*
Domestic Appliance (Kitchen Appliance & Garment Care)
1 year plus 12 weeks*
Floor Care Appliance
1 year plus 12 weeks*
Saeco / Philips (Coffee)
Not for Commercial use
To entitle a successful warranty repair, a consumer must return to the retailer or contact a Philips appointed ASC (Authorised Service Centre) only, and produce:
Note: In some circumstances the customer may not have a proof of purchase for a legitimate reason e.g. the product was a prize or gift. Where this is the case the age of the set from the date of manufacture will determine eligibility under the warranty as per the table C and D. Failure to supply some of the accessories with the product for repairs may result in a delayed Turn-Around-Time and restrict a successful repair
If you are unsure of the nearest Philips ASC, please contact the Philips Customer Care Centre (0800 212170) or visit the ASC locator on the Philips web-site
The Philips International warranty which applies to products purchased outside South Africa is for a period as referred to in Table A and B from consumer’s date of purchase.
Warranty repairs will be accepted for products purchased by the owner whilst he/she was abroad, providing the claimant attaches a copy of the sales receipt and stamped warranty card when submitting the product for repair.
Some product categories are country specific and may not carry an international warranty as these are market specifically produced.
The local country’s warranty conditions supersede the International Warranty.
Function
Phone
Fax
Philips Call Centre
0800 212170
Spare Parts Availability
Via Philips Appointed Authorised Service Centres only. Call for the closest centre.
0800 212170
Personal Health Sales Order Desk
CLorderdesk.za@philips.com
+27 11 471 5701
+27 11 471 5532
Philips South Africa Commercial (Pty) Ltd
+27 11 471 5000
Product Credit/Returns
CLorderdesk.za@philips.com
0861 333 541
0866 364 741
Please note:
• Technical repair support and spare parts may not be available for OCX (replacement) product categories.
• One page summaries are available for in-store guide purposes. (Contact your local Philips representative)
• If you need more information or if you have problems obtaining service, please visit www.philips.co.za/support or contact the Consumer Care Centre
SOUTH AFRICA
Philips Personal Health
Call Centre: 0800 212170
Email: philipssupport.za@philips.com
Philips products are designed and manufactured to the highest standards and deliver
In the unlikely event of a failure of the product, Philips will arrange for your Philips product to be serviced, free-of-charge when you inform us of the defect within the warranty period, provided that the product was used in accordance with the user manual (e.g. in the intended environment). For some product categories a partner company of Philips is the warrantor of the product; please check the documentation supplied with your product.
If you offer your product for service in South Africa, but you purchased the product abroad, Philips will endeavor to have your product serviced against the warranty terms of the country where you purchased the product.
This document only applies to consumer products. For professional
The warranty period starts on the date of purchase as stated on your proof-of-purchase and expires at the end of the period indicated in the section “Warranty period” below. If you require service but you lost your proof-of-purchase or the retailer is unknown to Philips (e.g. a seller on an on-line auction channel), the warranty period shall be deemed to have started three months from the date of manufacture indicated on the product or derived from the serial number. If you require service for products without production date or serial number on the product a valid proof-of-purchase is required.
Where a repair is not possible or not commercially viable, Philips may replace the product with a new or refurbished product of similar functionality. After a repair, firmware upgrade or replacement the warranty period will continue from the date of the original purchase.
The warranty does not cover consequential damages (including but not limited to loss of data or loss of income), nor compensation for activities done by yourself, such as regular maintenance, installing firmware updates or saving or restoring data.
The warranty excludes, or does not apply:
- If the proof-of-purchase has been altered in any way or is made illegible.
- If the model number, serial number or production date code on the product has been altered, removed or made illegible.
- If repairs or product modifications have been carried out by unauthorized service organizations or persons.
- If the defect is the result of excessive use outside the intended purpose, e.g. non-stop use in a commercial environment.
- If the defect is caused by abuse of the product or by environmental conditions that are not in conformance with the user manual of the product.
- If the defect is caused by connecting peripherals, additional equipment or accessories other than those recommended in the user manual.
- If the unit has been damaged, including but not limited to damage by animals, lightning, abnormal voltage, fire, natural disaster, transportation or water (unless the user manual expressly states that the product may be rinsed).
- For normal wear and tear defects, or by their nature consumable parts (e.g. vacuum cleaner bags, or filter cartridges.
- If the product does not function properly because it was not originally designed, manufactured or approved for use in the country where you use the product, which might occur when you imported the product.
- If the product does not function properly due to problems with access to, or connection with service providers, such as interruptions in the access networks (e.g. TV cable, satellite or internet), faults on the subscriber's or the correspondent's line, local network fault (cabling, file server, user's line) and faults in the transmission network (interference, scrambling, faults or poor network quality).
- To third party applications used on- or with your products.
In order to avoid unnecessary inconvenience, we advise you to read the user manual carefully and/or consult the support section of this web site before contacting your dealer or Philips. To obtain service within the warranty period please contact the consumer contact center via one of the contact methods indicated on this web site. When your product is no longer within warranty, in some countries, you can contact the nearest authorized service center directly. If available, you can find the addresses of the service centers on this website.
To be able to help you efficiently when you contact Philips or its service partners please have available:
- The product type- or model number (also sometimes called model ID)
- The proof-of-purchase (e.g. original invoice or cash receipt) indicating the date of purchase, dealer name and model number of the product; and
- The product serial number or production date code as specified on the product.
The model number, the serial number or production date code (if available) can be found in the battery compartment or on the back or bottom of the product.
Warranty period
The warranty period in South Africa for the product categories mentioned in the heading of this document is 12 months, with the following exceptions:
Exception
Warranty period
PC Monitor
36 months
Dictation Solutions
24 months
Automotive car lamps (are “wear and tear” products, so the legal warranty period does not apply.)
Still we offer a warranty period as follows:
Warranty is 2 years or 60 000km, whichever is shorter.
Warranty is 1 year or 30 000km, whichever is shorter
(X-treme Vision, X-treme Vision Plus, Racing Vision, White Vision, Color Vision, Vision Plus)
Warranty is 3 months or 10 000km, whichever is shorter