Search terms

  • Comfortable, clean shave Comfortable, clean shave Comfortable, clean shave
  • Play Pause

    Shaver 3000X Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

    X3063/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Comfortable, clean shave

    Philips Shaver 3000X Series gives you a comfortable, clean shave at an accessible price. The 27 self-sharpening ComfortCut blades, wet and dry use, and a pop-up trimmer make the shaver easy to use and provide excellent value.

    See all benefits

    Shaver 3000X Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers
    Register

    Join the Philips family

    Comfortable, clean shave

    With SkinProtect Technology

    • ComfortCut Blades
    • Anti-Corrosion Shaving System
    • Shave wet & dry
    • 3D Floating Heads
    ComfortCut Blades for a comfortable, clean shave

    ComfortCut Blades for a comfortable, clean shave

    27 self-sharpening blades comfortably cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish, every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

    Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

    Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

    Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.

    3D Floating Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

    3D Floating Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave

    Floating heads flex in four directions tomaintain even contact with your skin protecting it from nicks & cuts.

    Suitable for head shaving​

    Suitable for head shaving​

    The shaver is designed to be a versatile solution that allows you to confidently shave both your face and head

    Anti-Corrosion Shaving System respects the skin

    Anti-Corrosion Shaving System respects the skin

    Our shaver blades are made from surgical-grade hypoallergenic steel to resist corrosion, prevent impurities, and protect your skin.

    Pop-up trimmer for your mustache and sideburns

    Pop-up trimmer for your mustache and sideburns

    Refine and define your mustache and sideburns to complete your look with the pop-up trimmer.

    45 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

    45 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

    In just an hour, the durable NiMH battery is fully charged for about 15 shaves. In a hurry? A 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for one shave.

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button to rinse clean under running water.

    Anti-slip grip for a secure shave

    Anti-slip grip for a secure shave

    Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet.

    Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

    Battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

    Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty, or charging.

    5-minute quick charge gives enough power for a full shave

    5-minute quick charge gives enough power for a full shave

    In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for just five minutes to get enough power for one full shave.

    Convenient charging

    Convenient charging

    At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

    Made with care for you and the planet

    Made with care for you and the planet

    The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made out of 90% recycle material, while our blade production facility uses 100% renewable electricity.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protective cap
      Pop-up trimmer included
      Yes

    • Power

      Battery type
      NiMH
      Charging time
      1 hour full charge
      Run time
      45 min / 15 shaves
      Quick charge
      Yes, 5 minutes

    • Design

      Color
      Celestial Blue
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handle

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

    • Shaving Performance

      Shaving system
      • ComfortCut Blade System
      • 27 self-sharpening blades
      • 55.000 cuts/minute
      Contour following
      3D Floating Heads

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Shave wet or dry
      Display
      Charging indicator
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Operation
      Cordless use only
      Waterproof
      • Waterproof IPX7
      • Showerproof

    • Skin Protect technology

      Skin Protection
      Anti-corrosion Shaving System

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.
    Clippin

    Find a spare part or an accessory

    Go to parts and accessories

    Accessories for this product

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Track your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.