SH30/50
Reset your shaver to new
Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
27 self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.
Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories
1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.
Replace the shaver heads every 24 months to ensure best performance or your device.
At Philips we strive for sustainability in all aspects of product development. This packaging comes without plastic parts and is fully recyclable*.
Shaving heads
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.