Shaver series 3000

Shaving heads

SH30/50
    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 3000 and Series 1000 Shaver. See all benefits

      Reset your shaver to new

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • ComfortCut blades
      • Fits S3000 (S3xxx)
      • Fits S1000 (S1xxx)
      • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW37xx
      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

      Easy to replace shaving heads

      Easy to replace shaving heads

      1. Open the shaver by pressing the "release" button; 2. Remove the retainer by turning the lock counterclockwise; 3. Take out the old shaving heads and carefully insert replacements; check that the heads align exactly in the setting; 4. Replace the retainer and secure it by turning the lock clockwise; 5. When you close the shaving head properly, you will hear it click into place.

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder which will indicate you when to replace shaving heads. After replacing shaving heads, you can reset replacement trigger by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        • Shaver series 3000 (S3xxx)
        • Shaver series 1000 (S1xxx)
        Shaving heads per packaging
        3

      • Cleaning

        Usage
        Use cleaning spray HQ110

