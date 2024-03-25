TAH4209BK/00
Light, comfy, foldable—and plays for days!
With up to 55 hours of playback, these wireless on-ear headphones will keep you happy for days between charges. You get great sound, Dynamic Bass for deeper bass even at low volumes, and you can activate a low lag setting for videos.See all benefits
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These on-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The cushioned headband is so light you'll barely feel it, and the soft ear cups can be angled so they feel just right. Each ear cup is padded with memory foam: the more you wear them, the more you'll love them.
You get great sound from the 32 mm drivers, and decent passive noise isolation from the on-ear fit. If you love a good bassline, activate Dynamic Bass via the Philips Headphones app and you can enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes even if you're listening quietly.
With up to 55 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15-minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 2 hours.
Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.
Your voice will come through clearly when you're on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.
Bring them with you! With their stylish matte colorways and foldable design, there's nowhere you can't go with these on-ear wireless headphones. The ear cups fold flat and swivel inward, for easy storage in your pocket or bag.
A handy multi-function button on the right ear cup lets you manage calls or control playback and volume. If you're watching videos or movies, you can use the power button to activate a low-latency setting.
You can use our companion app to activate Dynamic Bass or turn on the low-latency setting when watching videos. There's also a range of preset sound styles: 'Voice' is ideal for podcasts! Ever forget to turn off your headphones? Set the timer on the app and they'll power down automatically.
Music to podcasts, love what you hear! These wireless headphones feature large 32 mm drivers, tuned to the Philips sound signature. Whatever you're into, you'll enjoy a warm, natural sound with deep bass.
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