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  • Superb comfort, great sound Superb comfort, great sound Superb comfort, great sound

    2000 series Over-ear wireless headphones

    TAH2300BK/97

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Superb comfort, great sound

    Slip these wireless over-ear headphones on and you’ll enjoy real comfort while you listen. You get rich sound with extra bass, and up to 55 hours of playback.

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    2000 series Over-ear wireless headphones

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    Superb comfort, great sound

    • Lightweight over-ear headphones
    • Natural sound. Extra Bass
    • Up to 55 hours play time
    • Clear calls

    So light and comfy, you can wear them for hours

    These over-ear headphones are primed for everyday comfort. The lightweight cushioned headband rests gently on your head, while the soft, angle-adjustable ear cups ensure a perfect fit. Each ear cup features premium PU leather padding, offering a smooth, skin-friendly feel that combines lasting comfort with easy maintenance.

    Great sound with Extra Bass mode

    You get great sound from the 40 mm drivers, and good passive noise isolation from the over-ear fit. You can enjoy the full power of your favorite tunes.

    Up to 55 hours play time with quick charging

    With up to 55 hours of play time, these wireless headphones will see you through plenty of playlists. They recharge fully in just 2 hours via USB-C, and a quick 15-minute charge will give you enough power to keep the music playing for another 10 hours.

    Solid Bluetooth multipoint connection

    Advanced Bluetooth connectivity gives you a more stable connection for seamless streaming, and you can connect to two Bluetooth devices (iOS or Android) at the same time. Enjoy that playlist or listen uninterrupted to your favorite podcast without annoying dips in the sound.

    Clear calls. They’ll hear what you’re saying

    Your voice will come through clearly when youre on a call. A dedicated mic picks up the sound of your voice while a noise-reduction algorithm quietens some of the background noise from the world around you.

    Beautifully portable flat-fold design

    Bring them with you! With their flat foldable design, there’s nowhere you can’t go with these over-ear wireless headphones. The ear cups fold flat, for easy storage in your pocket or bag.

    Convenient multi-function button on left ear cup

    The left ear cup features a multi-function button for managing calls and controlling playback, while dedicated volume keys provide intuitive audio adjustment. The power button is thoughtfully positioned for quick on/off access, ensuring effortless daily use.

    Warm, detailed, natural. Philips sound signature

    Music to podcasts, these wireless headphones make the most of the sounds you love! You’ll enjoy warm, detailed sound with rich bass from the drivers, which are tuned to the Philips sound signature.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Acoustic system
      Closed
      Frequency range
      20 - 20,000 Hz
      Impedance
      32 Ohm
      Maximum power input
      20 mW
      Sensitivity
      112 dB (1k Hz)
      Speaker diameter
      40  mm

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth version
      5.4
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      • HFP
      Maximum range
      Up to 10  m
      Multipoint connection
      Yes
      Supported codec
      SBC

    • Outer Carton

      Length
      21.50  cm
      Number of consumer packagings
      3
      Width
      18.00  cm
      Gross weight
      1.405  kg
      Height
      27.20  cm
      GTIN
      1 48 95229 16638 4
      Nett weight
      0.65  kg
      Tare weight
      0.755  kg

    • Convenience

      Volume control
      Yes
      Type of controls
      Button

    • Power

      Number of batteries
      1 pcs
      Music play time
      Up to 55  hour(s)
      Charging time
      2  hour(s)
      Fast charging time
      15 mins for 10 hrs
      Battery weight (Total)
      9.6  g
      Battery capacity(Headphones)
      500  mAh
      Battery type(Headphones)
      Lithium Polymer (built-in)

    • Packaging dimensions

      Height
      24.9  cm
      Packaging type
      Carton
      Type of shelf placement
      Hanging
      Width
      20.1  cm
      Depth
      5.5  cm
      Number of products included
      1
      EAN
      48 95229 16638 7
      Gross weight
      0.373  kg
      Nett weight
      0.216  kg
      Tare weight
      0.157  kg

    • Product dimensions

      Height
      19.76  cm
      Width
      16.57  cm
      Depth
      8.29  cm
      Weight
      0.185  kg

    • Accessories

      Quick Start Guide
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Wearing style
      Headband
      Foldable design
      Flat
      Ear coupling material
      Synthetic leather
      Ear fitting
      Over-ear
      Earcup type
      Closed-back

    • Telecommunication

      Microphone for call
      1 mic

    • Voice assistant

      Voice assistant compatible
      • Apple Siri
      • Google Assistant
      Voice assistant activation
      Press Multi-Function button
      Voice assistant support
      Yes

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