STH1000/10
Easy-to-use, easy-to-store
Enjoy effortless and quick steaming with our Handheld Steamer 1000 Series. With its lightweight and compact design, perfecting your look has never been easier- making it your ultimate styling companion. Just plug in and you're ready to go!See all benefits
Thanks to its compact design, you can enjoy easy steaming whenever and wherever you want. It is easy to use, just press the button and go!
Steam your garments in one go with the detachable 85 ml water tank. The water tank is easy to remove and refill whenever you need during steaming.
1000 Series has a compact design making it the perfect on-the-go solution to steam your clothes anytime, anywhere. No ironing board needed.
Whenever you need it, your steamer is ready to use in just 35 seconds. The light indicates when you are ready to start so you're finished in no-time. Ideal for those last minute outfit decisions.
Up to 18 g/min of continuous steam relaxes fabric fibres so creases can be smoothed practically.
Besides de-wrinkling, 1000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.
Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed.
