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  • Easy, every day de-creasing Easy, every day de-creasing Easy, every day de-creasing

    Stand Steamer 3000 Series Stand Steamer with integrated StyleBoard

    STE3150/20

    Easy, every day de-creasing

    Spend less time de-creasing your outfits and more time enjoying wearing them with the Philips Stand Steamer 3000 Series. The integrated, sturdy StyleBoard and large pointed steamer head will make light work of any crumpled clothing.

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    Stand Steamer 3000 Series Stand Steamer with integrated StyleBoard

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    Easy, every day de-creasing

    Integrated StyleBoard for better results

    • Integrated StyleBoard
    • 3 Steam settings
    • Pointed steam plate tip
    • 2000W power
    Integrated StyleBoard for better de-creasing

    Integrated StyleBoard for better de-creasing

    The StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming withcrisp results from top to bottom.

    Heats up in under 60 seconds, so you are ready in no time

    Heats up in under 60 seconds, so you are ready in no time

    Whenever you need it, the stand steamer is ready to use in less than 60 seconds, ideal for those last minute outfit choices.

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

    Kills up to 99.9% of bacteria* to refresh and remove odors

    Besides de-wrinkling, 3000 Series also refreshes clothes (and soft furnishings, curtains, toys) and removes odors by killing up to 99.9% of bacteria*.

    Slim design to store easily

    Slim design to store easily

    Make it fit: Due to its smart design, the stand steamer doesn't take much space and can be stored easily.

    Large pointed steamer head for precise results

    Large pointed steamer head for precise results

    Perfectly precise: Our innovative steamer head features a large soleplate and precision tip designed to tackle hard-to-reach areas like collars and in-between buttons with ease.

    3 steam settings with high continuous steam rate

    3 steam settings with high continuous steam rate

    Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabric. Uselow steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabricsand coats.

    Safe on all ironable fabrics

    Safe on all ironable fabrics

    Our steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. Our steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning; a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

    Large 2 L water tank, lasts longer between refills

    Large 2 L water tank, lasts longer between refills

    Take on big loads: The 2L detachable and transparent water tank is large enough to tackle even big loads of ironing.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Calc clean solution
      Easy rinsing

    • Accessories

      Easy steamer head holder
      Yes
      Glove for extra protection
      Yes
      Adjustable pole
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Blue

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Refill any time
      Yes
      Filling and emptying water
      Large filling hole
      Heat up time
      <1  minute(s)
      Water tank capacity
      2000  ml
      Soleplate name
      Plastic
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.8  m
      Hose length
      1.33  m
      Integrated power plug
      Yes
      Precision steam tip
      Yes
      Silicone steam hose
      Yes
      Special water inlet
      Yes
      Support for ironing
      Board
      PVC Free Hose
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      40  g/min
      Power
      2000  W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Ready to use
      <1 minute(s)
      Variable steam
      3 levels

    • Green efficiency

      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      83% recycled paper

    • Size and weight

      Board size (WxHxL)
      32*5*45  cm
      Weight of board
      0.3688  kg
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      32*172*31  cm
      Cover size (WxHxL)
      33*5*46  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      2.12  kg
      Foam layer thickness
      5  mm
      Ironing surface
      45  cm
      Pole dimensions extended
      118.5  cm
      Weight of steamer head
      0.37  kg
      Weight of steamer head + base
      2.65  kg

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    • Tested by third party institute for E. coli , S. Aureus, C. Albicans with 1 minute steaming time

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