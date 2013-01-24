Home
Earbud headphones

SHE3010RD/00
Overall Rating / 5
  • Extra bass Extra bass Extra bass
    Extra bass

    Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colors to match your style. See all benefits

    Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colors to match your style.

    Extra bass

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colors to match your style. See all benefits

      Extra bass

      Soft body for comfy fit

      • 14.8mm drivers/open-back
      • Earbud
      14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

      14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound

      Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.

      Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort

      Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort

      A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.

      Flexi-Grip design for durabilit

      A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.

      Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity

      Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.

      Soft body ensures a comfortable fit

      The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design

        Color
        Red

      • Sound

        Acoustic system
        open
        Magnet type
        Neodymium
        Voice coil
        copper
        Diaphragm
        PET
        Impedance
        16  ohm
        Maximum power input
        25  mW
        Sensitivity
        107  dB
        Speaker diameter
        14.8  mm
        Type
        Dynamic
        Frequency response
        9 - 22 000  Hz

      • Connectivity

        Cable Connection
        two-parallel, symmetric
        Cable length
        1  m
        Connector
        3.5  mm
        Finishing of connector
        nickel plated
        Type of cable
        copper

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        69 23410 73217 7
        Depth
        2.8  cm
        Gross weight
        0.03217  kg
        Height
        17.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.01167  kg
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Blister
        Tare weight
        0.0205  kg
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Width
        5.2  cm

      • Inner Carton

        Gross weight
        0.12351  kg
        GTIN
        2 69 23410 73217 1
        Height
        6  cm
        Length
        17.9  cm
        Nett weight
        0.03501  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        3
        Tare weight
        0.0885  kg
        Width
        8  cm

      • Outer Carton

        Gross weight
        1.21708  kg
        GTIN
        1 69 23410 73217 4
        Height
        16.3  cm
        Length
        34.5  cm
        Nett weight
        0.28008  kg
        Number of consumer packagings
        24
        Tare weight
        0.937  kg
        Width
        19.7  cm

      • Product dimensions

        Depth
        1.25  cm
        Height
        2.1  cm
        Weight
        0.01167  kg
        Width
        1.6  cm

