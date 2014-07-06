Earbud headphones
Extra bass
Philips SHE3010 headphones with soft body earbuds offer a soft, comfortable fit. Available in vibrant, eye-catching colors to match your style. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Extra bass
Soft body for comfy fit
- 14.8mm drivers/open-back
- Earbud
14.8mm speaker drivers for high quality sound
Large 14.8mm speaker drivers squeezed into earbud headphones deliver high quality sound.
Rubberized front caps for wearing comfort
A rubberized front cap provide a totally soft body for wearing comfort.
Flexi-Grip design for durabilit
A soft, flexible part protects the cable connection from damage that otherwise would occur due to repeated bending.
Neodymium magnets enhance bass performance and sensitivity
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and higher overall sound quality.
Soft body ensures a comfortable fit
The transparent, rubberized headphone body molds itself to the shape of the ear for comfortable listening.
Technical Specifications
-
Sound
- Acoustic system
-
open
- Frequency response
-
9 - 22 000
Hz
- Diaphragm
-
PET
- Magnet type
-
Neodymium
- Type
-
Dynamic
- Voice coil
-
copper
- Speaker diameter
-
14.8
mm
- Sensitivity
-
107
dB
- Maximum power input
-
25
mW
- Impedance
-
16
ohm
-
Connectivity
- Type of cable
-
copper
- Cable Connection
-
two-parallel, symmetric
- Finishing of connector
-
nickel plated
- Cable length
-
1
m
- Connector
-
3.5
mm
-
Outer Carton
- Length
-
34.5
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
24
- Width
-
19.7
cm
- Gross weight
-
1.21708
kg
- Height
-
16.3
cm
- GTIN
-
1 69 23410 73217 4
- Nett weight
-
0.28008
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.937
kg
-
Inner Carton
- Length
-
17.9
cm
- Number of consumer packagings
-
3
- Width
-
8
cm
- Height
-
6
cm
- Nett weight
-
0.03501
kg
- Gross weight
-
0.12351
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.0885
kg
- GTIN
-
2 69 23410 73217 1
-
Packaging dimensions
- Height
-
17.5
cm
- Packaging type
-
Blister
- Type of shelf placement
-
Both
- Width
-
5.2
cm
- Depth
-
2.8
cm
- Number of products included
-
1
- EAN
-
69 23410 73217 7
- Gross weight
-
0.03217
kg
- Nett weight
-
0.01167
kg
- Tare weight
-
0.0205
kg
-
Product dimensions
- Height
-
2.1
cm
- Width
-
1.6
cm
- Depth
-
1.25
cm
- Weight
-
0.01167
kg
-
Design
- Color
-
Red
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.