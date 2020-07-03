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    SH71 Replacement shaving heads

    SH71/50

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Reset your shaver to new

    Within two years, your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

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    SH71 Replacement shaving heads

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    Join the Philips family

    Reset your shaver to new

    Change heads every 2 years for 100% performance

    • SteelPrecision blades
    • Fits S7000 series
    • Fits S5000 angular shape
    • Fits 500 series
    • Does not fit S5000 rounded shape
    For shavers 5000, 6000 angular shape, 7000 and 500 series

    For shavers 5000, 6000 angular shape, 7000 and 500 series

    Check the back of your shaver's handle to confirm replacement head. Need help? Visit philips.com/accessories

    Reset your shaver very simply

    Reset your shaver very simply

    1. Press the release buttons and detach the shaving head holder. 2. Turn the retaining rings counterclockwise and remove them. 3. Remove old shaving heads and insert replacement (notches should fit exactly onto the projections). 4. Place retaining rings back and turn them clockwise until you hear a click. 5. Insert the shaving holder back and close.

    Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

    Change heads every 24 months for the best performance

    Replace the shaver heads every 24 months to ensure best performance or your device.

    Recyclable packaging*

    Recyclable packaging*

    At Philips we strive for sustainability in all aspects of product development. This packaging comes without plastic parts and is fully recyclable*.

    More cutting performance in every stroke

    Powerful yet gentle, the 45 self-sharpening SteelPrecision blades on this Philips shaver perform up to 90,000 cutting actions per minute, cutting more hair per stroke for a clean, comfortable finish.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product type
      • Shaver 7000 Series (S7xxx)
      • Angular-shaped 5000 and 6000 Series
      • Shaver 500 Series (S5xx)
      Shaving heads per packaging
      3
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