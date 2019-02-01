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  • SH70 has been replaced by SH71 SH70 has been replaced by SH71 SH70 has been replaced by SH71

    Shaving unit

    SH70/70

    Overall Rating / 5
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    SH70 has been replaced by SH71

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 7000 Shaver and Sensotouch 3D.

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    Shaving unit

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    SH70 has been replaced by SH71

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    • Discontinued
    • Buy SH71 instead
    The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

    The easiest way to keep your shaver at best

    The upgraded solution makes the maintenance of your Philips Shaver easier than ever. This new format will allow you to install the new shaving heads in just two steps, facilitating thorough cleaning of the shaver and optimizing your daily shave.

    Replacement reminder

    Replacement reminder

    1. Pull the shaving head off. 2. Replace the shavings head with a new one. 3. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

    Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

    Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

    The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

    A facial shaver for a close yet sensitive shave

    A facial shaver for a close yet sensitive shave

    The electric shaver for sensitive skin is equipped with GentlePrecision Blades to minimise tugs, pulls or repetitive passes on your skin. Even when used on 3-day stubble.

    Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

    Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

    After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

    SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

    SkinGlide Rings with microspheres for a smoother glide

    Experience the smooth glide of Philips advanced microsphere technology. Inspired by gliding principles in aerodynamics, the shaver rings are coated with thousands of tiny, glass-like spheres for maximum skin comfort.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product type
      • Shaver series 7000 (S79xx)
      • Sensotouch 3D (RQ10xx)(RQ12xx)
      Upgraded shaving heads
      SH70 has been replaced by SH71
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