    Philips Avent Natural Response Nipple

    SCY964/02

    The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can drink, swallow and breathe using their natural rhythm, like on the breast. Making it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Philips Avent Natural Response Nipple

    Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

    Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

    The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

    Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

    Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

    The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

    Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    Finding the right nipple is important

    Finding the right nipple is important

    We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.

    No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

    No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

    The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

    Range of flow rates available

    Range of flow rates available

    Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.

    Same products, new navigation

    Same products, new navigation

    We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the nipple that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from baby’s mouth or baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this update, you may receive either style of pack.

    Paper packaging with 80% lower carbon footprint*

    Paper packaging with 80% lower carbon footprint*

    We've reduced our carbon footprint by switching our teat packs to 100% responsibly sourced paper packaging. The result? 300 tons less plastic per year ** and 88% less fossil fuel use*, minimizing the impact on our planet wherever we can.

    Be patient as baby adjusts

    Be patient as baby adjusts

    Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

    Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free***

    Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free***

    The Philips Avent Natural bottles and nipples are made of BPA free*** material.

    Technical Specifications

    • Material

      Nipple
      • Silicone
      • BPA free***

    • What is included

      Fast Nipple
      2 pcs

    • Functions

      Nipple Features
      • Natural latch on
      • No-drip design
      • Soft and flexible
      • Anti-colic valve

    • Compared to previous packaging.
    • *Based on global annual sales of teat packs, using net weight of the plastic teat case.
    • **0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011.

