Search terms

  • Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm
  • Play Pause

    Philips Avent Natural Response Baby Bottle

    SCY900/02

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

    The Natural Response Nipple releases milk only when baby actively drinks. Babies can can drink at their own rhythm like on the breast, so easy to combine breast and bottle feeding. Finding the right nipple is important. See more info below.

    See all benefits

    Philips Avent Natural Response Baby Bottle

    Similar products

    See all Natural baby bottles
    Register

    Join the Philips family

    Supports baby's individual drinking rhythm

    A nipple that works like a breast

    • 2 Bottles
    • 4oz/125ml
    • Slow Flow Nipple
    • 0-3m
    Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

    Nipple releases milk when baby actively drinks

    The Natural Response Nipple works with your baby's natural feeding rhythm, making it easy to combine breast feeding and bottle feeding. The nipple has a unique opening which only releases milk when the baby actively drinks. So when they pause to swallow and breathe, the milk pauses too.

    Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

    Natural latch on with breast-shaped nipple

    The wide, soft and flexible nipple is designed to mimic the shape and feel of a breast, helping baby to latch on and feed comfortably.

    Finding the right nipple is important

    Finding the right nipple is important

    We all learn at our own pace. Suckling is a skill and some babies develop it quicker than others. That’s why some babies might initially benefit from our “First Flow” nipple (Nipple 0) before progressing to the Natural Response nipples. Switch to “First Flow” nipple when your baby takes longer than 20 minutes to drink 50 ml/1.7 oz using the Natural Response nipples. Try a Natural Response nipple with a higher flow rate if your baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. If feeding difficulties persist, consult a healthcare professional.

    Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from baby's tummy during feeding, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

    No-drip nipple design prevents spills and lost milk

    The nipple opening is designed to release milk only when the baby is feeding. So you can confidently avoid milk loss whether at home or on the go.

    Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

    Choose the right nipple flow for your baby

    Every baby feeds differently, and develops at their own pace. We’ve designed a range of flow rates so you can find the perfect one for your baby and personalize your bottle. All of the Natural Response Nipples are made of soft silicone.

    Same products, new navigation

    Same products, new navigation

    We have moved to a pace-based flow navigation system. Start with the nipple that comes with the bottle. Try a lower flow if milk is leaking from baby’s mouth or baby is gulping. Try a higher flow if baby is playing with the nipple instead of drinking or seems frustrated. As we make this update, you may receive either style of pack. ​

    Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

    Simple to use, easy to clean and quick to assemble

    Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Easy to hold even for little hands

    Easy to hold even for little hands

    The ergonomic bottle is easy to grip at any angle to give maximum comfort during feeding. Easy for your hands and tiny hands to hold.

    Compatible across the Philips Avent range

    Compatible across the Philips Avent range

    Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it.

    Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free*

    Natural Response Nipples and Bottles are BPA free*

    The Philips Avent Natural bottles and nipples are made of BPA free* material.

    Be patient as baby adjusts

    Be patient as baby adjusts

    Our new Natural Response Baby Bottles are different from free-flow baby bottles. Just like breastfeeding, it could take a few tries to get it right. That's perfectly natural.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      Transparent

    • Material

      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      Nipple
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      4oz/125ml Baby Bottle
      2  pcs
      Slow Nipple
      2 pcs

    • Functions

      Nipple Features
      • Natural latch on
      • No-drip design
      • Soft and flexible
      • Anti-colic valve
      Bottle design
      • Wide neck
      • Ergonomic shape
      Bottle ease of use
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Easy to hold

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-3m

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Track your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2025. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.