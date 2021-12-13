2 year warranty
Discontinued
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
4.4
of 5
60
Reviews
93%
recommend this product
Elishka
13/12/2021
South Africa
No gender
Firstly I have 3 children and have used this bottle its the dummy is the closest to my nipples and breastfeeding is not a problem
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-13
Oreocoookie
13/12/2021
South Africa
Best bottle anti-colic
It's by far the best bottle. No colic issues like previously using other brands. In love!!
Pros
Once you start using it after trying other products you instantly notice you have a less colicky baby.
Cons
It's different to natural breast nipple so it takes patience to introduce to breast-feed baby.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2021-06-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2021-06-13
Radosh
10/12/2021
South Africa
The baby bottle teats
I like the way the teats are soft for my baby gums and at the same time I can change them and use them in all the baby Philips bottles
Pros
Wash it now and then
Cons
Don't leave it careless
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2021-06-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2021-06-10