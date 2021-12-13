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Philips AventSCF813/62 Anti-colic baby bottle

SCF813/62

4.4

| (60) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

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Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

60% less fussing at night*

60% less fussing at night*

Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.4

of 5

60

Reviews

93%

recommend this product

13/12/2021

South Africa

South Africa

No gender

Firstly I have 3 children and have used this bottle its the dummy is the closest to my nipples and breastfeeding is not a problem

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2019-12-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2019-12-13

13/12/2021

South Africa

South Africa

Best bottle anti-colic

It's by far the best bottle. No colic issues like previously using other brands. In love!!

Pros

Once you start using it after trying other products you instantly notice you have a less colicky baby.

Cons

It's different to natural breast nipple so it takes patience to introduce to breast-feed baby.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2021-06-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2021-06-13

10/12/2021

South Africa

South Africa

The baby bottle teats

I like the way the teats are soft for my baby gums and at the same time I can change them and use them in all the baby Philips bottles

Pros

Wash it now and then

Cons

Don't leave it careless

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2021-06-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2021-06-10

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