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2 year warranty

        Discontinued

        Philips AventSCF813/61 Anti-colic baby bottle

        SCF813/61

        4.4

        | (60) Reviews | 93% recommend this product

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        Reviews

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        Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

        4.4

        of 5

        60

        Reviews

        93%

        recommend this product

        13/12/2021

        South Africa

        South Africa

        No gender

        Firstly I have 3 children and have used this bottle its the dummy is the closest to my nipples and breastfeeding is not a problem

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

        Date of Use 2019-12-13

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

        Date of Use 2019-12-13

        13/12/2021

        South Africa

        South Africa

        Best bottle anti-colic

        It's by far the best bottle. No colic issues like previously using other brands. In love!!

        Pros

        Once you start using it after trying other products you instantly notice you have a less colicky baby.

        Cons

        It's different to natural breast nipple so it takes patience to introduce to breast-feed baby.

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

        Date of Use 2021-06-13

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

        Date of Use 2021-06-13

        10/12/2021

        South Africa

        South Africa

        The baby bottle teats

        I like the way the teats are soft for my baby gums and at the same time I can change them and use them in all the baby Philips bottles

        Pros

        Wash it now and then

        Cons

        Don't leave it careless

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

        Date of Use 2021-06-10

        Yes, I recommend this product

        This review was made for SCF813/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

        Date of Use 2021-06-10

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