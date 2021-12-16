2 year warranty
Discontinued
4.6
of 5
36
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Katelynm8
16/12/2021
South Africa
Amazing features
I chose Avent because it is a neat bottle and baby feed are completed with neatness the no leak ability is wonderful I Don have to keep cleaning baby and I can leave him with it it doesn't leak
Pros
No leak or dripping of milk, small n compact
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-15
Janelicious
12/12/2021
South Africa
A must have bottle for babies
Best product to have for new born, I really loved it, and I always tell my friends and family about it
Pros
Very good product, can put hot water
Cons
Price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-12
Cole1103
08/12/2021
South Africa
Best anti colic bottle
Its eliminates all the bubbles before thr baby can even drink iits a absolute must for all babies.. No air entering our babies little tummies anymore. Love it
Pros
Eliminates all the air bubbles
Cons
Bottle is not so attractive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2020-12-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2020-12-08