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Philips AventSCF810/61 Anti-colic baby bottle

SCF810/61

4.6

| (36) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

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Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Anti-colic valve proven to reduce colic*

Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.

60% less fussing at night*

60% less fussing at night*

Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

Ribbed texture prevents collapse for uninterrupted feeding

The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

36

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

16/12/2021

South Africa

South Africa

Amazing features

I chose Avent because it is a neat bottle and baby feed are completed with neatness the no leak ability is wonderful I Don have to keep cleaning baby and I can leave him with it it doesn't leak

Pros

No leak or dripping of milk, small n compact

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2019-12-15

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2019-12-15

12/12/2021

South Africa

South Africa

A must have bottle for babies

Best product to have for new born, I really loved it, and I always tell my friends and family about it

Pros

Very good product, can put hot water

Cons

Price

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2019-12-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2019-12-12

08/12/2021

South Africa

South Africa

Best anti colic bottle

Its eliminates all the bubbles before thr baby can even drink iits a absolute must for all babies.. No air entering our babies little tummies anymore. Love it

Pros

Eliminates all the air bubbles

Cons

Bottle is not so attractive

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2020-12-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle

Date of Use 2020-12-08

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