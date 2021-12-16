2 year warranty
Discontinued
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the teat flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air in the bottle and away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle reduces fussing. Babies fed with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles experienced 60% less fussing at night, than babies fed with a competitor’s anti-colic bottle.*
The teat shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents teat collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
4.6
of 5
36
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Katelynm8
16/12/2021
South Africa
Amazing features
I chose Avent because it is a neat bottle and baby feed are completed with neatness the no leak ability is wonderful I Don have to keep cleaning baby and I can leave him with it it doesn't leak
Pros
No leak or dripping of milk, small n compact
Cons
None
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-15
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-15
Janelicious
12/12/2021
South Africa
A must have bottle for babies
Best product to have for new born, I really loved it, and I always tell my friends and family about it
Pros
Very good product, can put hot water
Cons
Price
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2019-12-12
Cole1103
08/12/2021
South Africa
Best anti colic bottle
Its eliminates all the bubbles before thr baby can even drink iits a absolute must for all babies.. No air entering our babies little tummies anymore. Love it
Pros
Eliminates all the air bubbles
Cons
Bottle is not so attractive
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2020-12-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF810/00 Anti-colic baby bottle
Date of Use 2020-12-08