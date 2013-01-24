Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

SCF722/00
Avent
  Encourages eating through fun learning
    Philips Avent Avent Customizable learning spoon 6m+

    SCF722/00
    Encourages eating through fun learning

    The Philips AVENT customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.

    The Philips AVENT customizable learning spoon is specially designed to help your child learn how to self-feed. It has a bendable handle and tip that you could customize according to your child’s grip and developmental needs as he/she grows.

    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Helps your child develop self-feeding skills

    Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

    Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

    Customisable handle and spoon tip

    Fit the child's grip and eating developmental stages

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Spoon
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stages
      6 months +

