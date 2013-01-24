Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
1

Philips Avent

Toddler 2 bowl set 6m+

SCF708/00
Avent
Avent
  • Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning Encourages eating through fun learning
    Encourages eating through fun learning

    Philips AVENT toddler bowl set SCF708/00 for your child's development stages See all benefits

      Encourages eating through fun learning

      Bowl set designed for toddlers

      • White
      Anti-slip base - helps prevent spills

      Developed with leading child psychologist

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Big bowl
        1
        Small bowl
        1  pcs

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.181  kg
        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        Small bowl: 40 (D) X 140 (H) X 140 (W) Big Bowl: 43 (D) X 175 (H) X 175 (W)  mm
        F-box dimensions
        50 (D) X 206 (W) X 261 (H)  mm
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6

      • Easy to use

        Microwavable
        Yes

