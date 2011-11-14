SCF683/67
Baby's first step to using a cup
The Philips Avent SCF683/67 bottle is designed to be gentle on baby's gums with a soft, non-spill drinking spout.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Attach the easy-grip handles to the Philips Avent baby bottle.
Transform feeding bottle by simply replacing the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout
Attach the easy-grip handles to the baby bottle to help your baby learn to drink independently
Replace the nipple with the soft, non-spill drinking spout - designed to be gentle on your baby's gums
Design
Material
What is included
Bottle
Development stages
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.