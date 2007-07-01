Search terms

  • For healthy, active feeding For healthy, active feeding For healthy, active feeding

    Philips Avent Airflex Classic baby bottle

    SCF646/17

    For healthy, active feeding

    The Philips Avent Airflex feeding bottle uses the unique Avent Airflex teat, which promotes healthy, active feeding and works with baby's natural feeding rhythm. The Airflex teat makes it easier for baby to switch between breast and bottle.

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Airflex Classic baby bottle

    Similar products

    See all Classic+ baby bottles
    Register

    Join the Philips family

    For healthy, active feeding

    Clinically proven to reduce colic

    • 1 Bottle
    • 11oz/330ml
    • Variable flow nipple
    • 3m+
    Variable flow nipple for thicker feeds

    Variable flow nipple for thicker feeds

    The variable flow nipple has a slot cut which provides an adjustable the flow rate. Flow rate can be varied by simply turning the bottle to align the I, II or III markings on the nipple with the baby's nose

    Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

    Easy to combine breast and bottle feeding

    The wide breast shaped nipple promotes natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding

    Built-in Airflex Valve

    Built-in Airflex Valve

    The Avent Airflex Feeding Bottle uses an Airflex Valve which works with baby’s natural feeding action.

    Clinically proven to reduce colic

    Clinically proven to reduce colic

    A clinical trial demonstrated that at 2 weeks of age, babies fed with the Avent Bottle experienced less colic than babies fed with a conventional bottle. (www.philips.com/Avent).

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean
      • Easy to hold
      • Wide neck

    • Country of origin

      England
      Yes

    • What is included

      Airflex Feeding Bottle (330 ml)
      1  pcs

    • Bottle

      Capacity
      330  oz
      Material
      Highly durable

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 0-6 months
      • 0 - 6 months

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Track your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.