Philips Avent

Avent Refill Cups

SCF615/10
Avent
Avent
  Philips AVENT storage system for easy storage
    Philips Avent Avent Refill Cups

    SCF615/10
    Philips AVENT storage system for easy storage

    The Philips AVENT storage system is a versatile, space saving storage system designed to grow with your baby. Use the same cup to store breast milk and baby food for your baby. It fits all Philips AVENT breast pumps and nipples. See all benefits

    Philips Avent Avent Refill Cups

    Philips AVENT storage system for easy storage

    Philips AVENT storage system for easy storage

    Philips Avent Avent Refill Cups

    Philips AVENT storage system for easy storage

      Philips AVENT storage system for easy storage

      Cup for milk storage

      • 180ml
      Leak-proof twist-on system

      Leak-proof twist-on system

      For safe storage and transport

      Store your baby's feed

      Store your precious breast milk or baby food in the Philips Avent breast milk storage cups. You can store food in the fridge of freezer.

      Take baby's feed to go

      Perfect for on the go. You can easily take your baby's feed when you are going out

      Use with the Philip Avent breast milk containers

      The breast milk storage lids can be used with the Philips Avent breast milk storage containers.

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        England
        Yes

      • What is included

        Pre-sterilized VIA Cup (180 ml/ 6 oz)
        10  pcs

      • Material

        BPA free*
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • 0 - 6 months
        • 6 - 12 months

      • Convenience

        Travel ease
        Compact

      • Functions

        No leakage
        Yes
        Easy storage
        Store/freeze milk and food
        Twist-on lid
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

