2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF615/10
Discontinued
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
Can I warm Philips Avent storage cups in the microwave?
Is this product recyclable?
Do I need to sterilise the lids, cups and adaptors?
Do I need to replace the lids, cups and adaptors after a certain amount of uses?
What is the material the Philips AVENT storage cups are made of?
How to clean and sterilise Philips Avent storage cups
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair