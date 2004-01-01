$
      Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

      Natural motion technology for a quick milk flow*

      Express more milk in less time* with a cushion that stimulates the breast to express milk just like baby. It seamlessly adjusts from stimulation mode to expression mode', and applies just the right amount of nipple stimulation and suction for maximum milk flow. Based on milk flow initiation time (time to Milk Ejection Reflex - MER) results.*

      One size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      One size soft and adaptive silicone cushion

      One size fits all. Because we all come in different shapes and sizes, the silicone cushion gently flexes and adapts to fit your nipple. It fits 99.98% of nipple sizes* (up to 30mm).

      Express without leaning forward

      Express without leaning forward

      Feel relaxed as you express thanks to a design that lets you sit upright rather than having to lean forward. No need to lean forward, clinically proven comfortable expressing position*. Based on product clinical trial results with 20 participants (2019); 90% of participants find the expressing position comfortable (single electric); 95% of participants find the expressing position comfortable double electric).

      Personalized experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

      Personalized experience, 8 + 16 setting levels

      Finely tune every session to your needs with a wide range of stimulation and expression settings. Our breast pump offers 8 stimulation and 16 expression levels for a personalized experience.

      Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere (corded use)

      Quiet motor for a discreet experience anywhere (corded use)

      Express whenever and wherever you like thanks to our quiet motor with a slimline design. Corded use only.

      Minimal parts and intuitive setup

      Minimal parts and intuitive setup

      Our closed expression system means milk stays out of tubing so there's less to clean. Fewer parts also make it a breeze to put back together again.

      Pause/Play function

      Pause/Play function

      If you need to adjust or take a break, the start/pause button is always at your finger tips.

      Memory function

      Memory function

      Know what you like? The breast pump automatically remembers your last settings, so all you need to do is sit down and press start.

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

