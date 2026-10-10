Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Breast pumps & care
All series
Philips Avent Double electric breast pump
Discontinued
Support
SCF334/32
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Eco passport - English (US)
User manual
All (1)
Other Questions (1)
When should I buy a breast pump?
Nipple Shield
Breast pads
Breast milk storage cups
My Philips Avent electric breast pump's suction is too low
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
Warranty
Our product warranty policies
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you