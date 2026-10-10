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2 year warranty

All series

Philips Avent Double electric breast pump

Discontinued

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Philips AventDouble electric breast pump

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Philips Avent Double electric breast pump

Discontinued

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  • How to express comfortably with a Philips Avent Comfort breast pump
    How to express comfortably with a Philips Avent Comfort breast pump

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Manuals & Documentation

Eco passport - English (US)

  • PDF file, 179.1 kB
  • 21 October 2020

User manual

  • PDF file, 6.7 MB
  • 2 July 2021

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