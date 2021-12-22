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Discontinued

Philips AventDouble electric breast pump

SCF334/32

5

| (5) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

More comfort, more milk, in less time*

The Double Electric Breast Pump is ideal if you don't have much time. Reduce your expression time & sit comfortably as the soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The pump is quiet & easy to set up, personalize, use & clean.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Double electric breast pump with massage cushion

More comfort, more milk, in less time*

  • Express more milk in less time

  • Includes soft massage cushion

  • Travel bag and 2 bottles

Comfortable pumping position due to unique design

Comfortable pumping position due to unique design

The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.

Choose the setting that is effective & comfortable for you

When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow comfortable for you.

Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

Soft massage cushion with massaging petals

Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

5

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

22/12/2021

South Africa

South Africa

Makes Breast pumping easier

A great asset to have.baby can still enjoy her milk from mum.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/32 Double electric breast pump

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/32 Double electric breast pump

08/12/2021

South Africa

South Africa

Great features and easy to use

It good quality easy to use Ive been using it since my first born 2004 till today it works perfect,I can even carry it to anywhere

This review was made for SCF334/32 Double electric breast pump

Date of Use 2019-12-08

This review was made for SCF334/32 Double electric breast pump

Date of Use 2019-12-08

05/12/2021

South Africa

South Africa

Helpful and easy to use

The best Brest pump and it's portable I carry it at work and use it while it's in my bag with no one seeing it and it's quite quick to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/32 Double electric breast pump

Date of Use 2021-08-05

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SCF334/32 Double electric breast pump

Date of Use 2021-08-05

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. 83% of breastfeeding mothers agree that Philips Avent Comfort double electric breast pump is comfortable during usage – Independent home placement test among 81 mothers in the USA, August 2012.

  2. More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between higher comfort levels and increased milk production. See www.philips.com/AVENT

  3. BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011