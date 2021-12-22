2 year warranty
Discontinued
More comfort, more milk, in less time*
The Double Electric Breast Pump is ideal if you don't have much time. Reduce your expression time & sit comfortably as the soft massage cushion gently stimulates your milk flow. The pump is quiet & easy to set up, personalize, use & clean.
Express more milk in less time
Includes soft massage cushion
Travel bag and 2 bottles
The breast pump has a unique design, so your milk flows directly from your breast into the bottle or container, even when you are sitting up straight. This means you can sit comfortably when pumping: no need for you to lean forward to make sure all your milk ends up in the bottle. Sitting comfortably and being relaxed when pumping, helps your milk to flow more easily.
When switched on, the pump automatically starts in gentle stimulation mode to get your milk flowing. Then choose from 3 pumping settings to make milk flow comfortable for you.
Our massage cushion has a soft velvety texture that gives a warm feel to the skin for comfortable, gentle stimulation of your milk flow. The iconic petal cushion is designed to mimic baby suckling, intended to gently help stimulate let down.
5.0
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Hlubi
22/12/2021
South Africa
Makes Breast pumping easier
A great asset to have.baby can still enjoy her milk from mum.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/32 Double electric breast pump
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/32 Double electric breast pump
Sthandoe
08/12/2021
South Africa
Great features and easy to use
It good quality easy to use Ive been using it since my first born 2004 till today it works perfect,I can even carry it to anywhere
This review was made for SCF334/32 Double electric breast pump
Date of Use 2019-12-08
This review was made for SCF334/32 Double electric breast pump
Date of Use 2019-12-08
Zodwa
05/12/2021
South Africa
Helpful and easy to use
The best Brest pump and it's portable I carry it at work and use it while it's in my bag with no one seeing it and it's quite quick to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/32 Double electric breast pump
Date of Use 2021-08-05
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF334/32 Double electric breast pump
Date of Use 2021-08-05
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
83% of breastfeeding mothers agree that Philips Avent Comfort double electric breast pump is comfortable during usage – Independent home placement test among 81 mothers in the USA, August 2012.
More milk: Independent research has shown that there may be a link between higher comfort levels and increased milk production. See www.philips.com/AVENT
BPA Free breast pump: Only associated with the bottle, and other parts that come into contact with breast milk. Following EU regulation, 10/2011