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Discontinued

Philips AventBreastfeeding essentials care set

SCF257/01

Get ready for breastfeeding

The Philips Avent SCF257/01 helps you with the first days of breastfeeding.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

Avent Breastfeeding set

Get ready for breastfeeding

  • Breast care

12x day-time breast pads

12x day-time breast pads

To keep you dry and comfortable during the day.

6x night-time breast pads

Specially designed for extra absorbtion and comfort through the night.

2x thermogel pads for dual use

Warm use to stimulate breast milk flow - Cold use for soothing and relief - Comes with extra soft sleeves for added comfort

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 