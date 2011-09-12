2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF257/01
Get ready for breastfeeding
The Philips Avent SCF257/01 helps you with the first days of breastfeeding.
Breast care
To keep you dry and comfortable during the day.
Specially designed for extra absorbtion and comfort through the night.
Warm use to stimulate breast milk flow - Cold use for soothing and relief - Comes with extra soft sleeves for added comfort
Reviews
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.