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2 year warranty
Breast pumps & care
All series
Philips Avent Breastfeeding essentials care set
Discontinued
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SCF257/01
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User Manual
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How do I use my Philips Avent Thermopads?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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