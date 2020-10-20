2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF184/63
Discontinued
Is my Philips Avent product BPA- and BPS-free?
How to stop using Philips Avent pacifiers
Are Philips Avent age guidelines important?
How to do a safety check on my Philips Avent Soother
How long can I use a Philips Avent soother?
How do I remove water from a Philips Avent soother?
How to clean my Philips Avent soother
How can soothers be sterilised?
Are Philips Avent soothers safe for healthy oral development?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair