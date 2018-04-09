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  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Philips Avent Natural teat

    SCF043/27

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our ultra soft teat with flexible spiral design, more closely resembles the breast. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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    Philips Avent Natural teat

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    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Extra soft and flexible teat

    • 2 pieces
    • Medium flow
    • 3m+
    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

    The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

    Ultra soft teat designed to mimic the feel of the breast

    The teat has an ultra soft texture, designed to mimic the feel of the breast.

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Flexible spiral design combined with comfort petals

    Flexible spiral design, combined with our unique comfort petals to create a flexible teat, allowing for a more natural feed without teat collapse.

    Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    Teats with different flow rates available

    Teats with different flow rates available

    The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.

    Technical Specifications

    • Material

      Teat
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Ultra soft, medium flow teat
      2  pcs

    • Functions

      Anti-colic valve
      Yes
      Latch on
      • Natural latch on
      • Easy combine breast and bottle
      Teat
      Unique comfort petals, Ultra soft and flexible teat

    • Development stages

      Stage
      3m+

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    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011

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