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  • Feeding on-the-go Feeding on-the-go Feeding on-the-go

    Philips Avent Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

    SCD150/71

    Feeding on-the-go

    The stylish ThermaTote holds 2 Philips Avent Bottles, 2 Magic Cups or 4 VIA Cups. Its double insulation layer keeps milk cold or water hot for up to four hours. Lightweight, compact and convenient for travel.

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    Philips Avent Avent Neoprene ThermaBag

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    Feeding on-the-go

    Designed to hold Bottles, VIA and Magic Cups

    • Navy
    Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

    Ensures bottles stay warm or cool

    For storage of cold expressed breast milk/formula or pre-boiled hot water for up to 4 hours.

    Sleek, slim and versatile design

    Sleek, slim and versatile design

    Perfect for day trips with baby or just when you’re out and about.

    Designed to hold Avent Bottles, VIA and Magic Cups

    Designed to hold Avent Bottles, VIA and Magic Cups

    Wide adjustable shoulder strap

    The Philips AVANT Urban bag has a wide adjustable shoulder strap for optimum carrying comfort

    Technical Specifications

    • Convenience

      Travel ease
      • Holds AVENT Bottles and VIA
      • Holds AVENT Magic Cups
      • Keeps warm or cool for 4 hours
      Ease of Use
      • Compact
      • Lightweight

    • Design

      Color
      Navy blue

    • Country of origin

      Cambodia
      Yes

    • Material

      Neoprene
      Yes

    • What is included

      ThermaTote
      1  pcs

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 6 - 12 months
      • 0 - 6 months

    • Maximum comfort

      Adjustable shoulder strap
      Yes

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