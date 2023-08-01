Search terms

Shaver 3000 Series

Wet & Dry Electric Shaver

S3244/12
  • Comfortable, clean shave. Even on sensitive skin Comfortable, clean shave. Even on sensitive skin Comfortable, clean shave. Even on sensitive skin
    Philips Shaver 3000 Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver gives you a comfortable, clean shave, even on sensitive skin. 5D Pivot & Flex Heads, 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, and wet and dry use ensure excellent, reliable results every time. See all benefits

      Comfortable, clean shave. Even on sensitive skin

      With SkinProtect Technology

      • 5D Pivot & Flex Heads
      • PowerCut Blades
      • Anti-Corrosion Shaving System
      • Shave wet & dry
      5D Pivot & Flex Heads stay close to every angle and curve

      By flexing and pivoting in five directions, the head follows every curve of your face cutting just above skin level for a clean, comfortable shave even on sensitive skin.

      PowerCut Blades for a consistent, clean shave

      27 self-sharpening blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish, every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years.

      Wet and dry shaving at the sink or in the shower

      Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.

      60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

      In just an hour, the durable Li-ion battery is fully charged for about 20 shaves. In a hurry? A 5-minute quick charge gives you enough power for one shave.

      Anti-Corrosion Shaving System respects the skin

      Our shaver blades are made from surgical-grade hypoallergenic steel to resist corrosion, prevent impurities, and protect your skin.

      Pop-up trimmer for your mustache and sideburns

      Refine and define your mustache and sideburns to complete your look with the pop-up trimmer.

      One-touch open for easy cleaning

      The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button to rinse clean under running water.

      Anti-slip grip for a secure shave

      Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet.

      3-level battery indicator to know when it's time to charge

      Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty, or charging.

      Convenient charging

      At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

      Made with care for you and the planet

      The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made out of 90% recycle material, while our blade production facility uses 100% renewable electricity.

      Travel pouch for convenient storage at home or on the go

      Keep it safe and tidy with the convenient travel pouch. Home or away, you're always ready to go.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Pouch
        Travel pouch
        Maintenance
        Protective cap
        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes

      • Power

        Run time
        60 min / 20 shaves
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Quick charge
        Yes, 5 minutes
        Charging time
        1 hour full charge

      • Design

        Handle
        Non-slip rubber handle
        Color
        Space Grey

      • Service

        2-year warranty
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        • PowerCut blade system
        • 27 self-sharpening blades
        • 55.000 cuts/minute
        Contour following
        5D Pivot & Flex Heads

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        • One-touch open
        • Fully washable
        Display
        3-level battery indicator
        Wet & Dry
        Shave wet or dry
        Operation
        Cordless use only
        Waterproof
        • Waterproof IPX7
        • Showerproof

      • SkinProtect technology

        Skin Protection
        Anti-Corrosion Shaving System

