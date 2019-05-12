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    Shaver series 3000 Wet or Dry electric shaver

    S3222/52

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Fresh shave, More comfort

    Philips AquaTouch shaver 3000 gives you a convenient and comfortable wet or dry shave. With 5D Pivot & Flex heads, ComfortCut blade system, and 60 minutes of shaving

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    Shaver series 3000 Wet or Dry electric shaver

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    Fresh shave, More comfort

    • 5D Pivot & Flex Heads
    • ComfortCut blades
    • Pop-up trimmer
    • 60 min shaving, 1 hr charge
    Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

    Follows the contours of your face for a comfortable shave

    The Philips Shaver 3000 features a 5-directional pivot that meets every angle and curve of your face and neck. This beard shaver cuts each hair right above skin level, to give you a smooth and even finish.

    Glides over skin for a smooth and even shave

    Glides over skin for a smooth and even shave

    Get a clean, comfortable shave with this Philips shaver. This electric shaver's 27 ComfortCut blades cut each hair right above skin level to give you a smooth and even finish.

    Aquatec for a refreshing wet or convenient dry shave

    Aquatec for a refreshing wet or convenient dry shave

    Get a convenient dry shave or a more comfortable wet shave with gel or foam, even in the shower.

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    One-touch open for easy cleaning

    Clean your electric shaver with the touch of a button. Simply flip open the shaver head and rinse with water.

    60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

    60 minutes of cordless shaving from a 1-hour charge

    Shave for up to 60 minutes after a 1-hour charge. The shaver only operates when not charging.

    5-minute quick charge

    5-minute quick charge

    In a hurry? Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave.

    Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

    Glides over skin for a comfortable, even shave

    The 27 self-sharpening blades on this electric shaver have been precision-engineered for a consistently clean shave.

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Even-up your mustache and sideburns

    Refine and define your mustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer—and complete your look with ease.

    Skin Protection System allows smooth gliding to protect skin

    Skin Protection System allows smooth gliding to protect skin

    Designed to prevent nicks and cuts for a clean and protective shave. The Skin Protection System glides smoothly across your skin with its rounded head profile, while keeping your skin protected.

    Keep your charge in check

    Keep your charge in check

    See how much power your shaver has left. The 3-level battery indicator shows when the battery is full, running low, or if it's charging.

    Convenient storage at home or on-the-go

    Convenient storage at home or on-the-go

    The convenient travel pouch provides safe and compact storage at home or on-the-go.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Maintenance
      Protective cap
      Pouch
      Travel pouch

    • Power

      Run time
      60 minutes
      Charging
      1 hour full charge
      Automatic voltage
      100-240 V
      Battery type
      Lithium-ion

    • Design

      Color
      Mystic Aqua
      Handle
      • Ergonomic grip & handling
      • Non-slip rubber handle

    • Service

      2-year warranty
      Yes
      Replacement head
      Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

    • Shaving Performance

      Contour following
      5D Pivot & Flex Heads
      Shaving system
      ComfortCut Blade System
      Styling
      Pop-up trimmer

    • Ease of use

      Wet & Dry
      Shave wet or dry
      Display
      3 level battery indicator
      Cleaning
      • One-touch open
      • Fully washable
      Operation
      • Unplug before use
      • Cordless use only

    What's in the box?

    Packaging Photograph

    Other items in the box

    • HQ110

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