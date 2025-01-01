Other items in the box
- Protective cap
- Charging cable
S1882/00
Fast shave
Philips Shaver 1000 Series gives you a fast, clean shave at an accessible price. The 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, wet & dry use and full washability make the shaver easy to use and provide excellent value.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
27 self-sharpening blades with 3.5 million cutting motions/minute consistently cut each hair up to 0.046 mm for a smooth, even finish every time.
Floating heads move freely in three directions to keep contact with the curves of your face, ensuring a comfortable shaving experience.
The self-sharpening blades are made from surgical-grade steel to resist corrosion and they stay like new for 2 years.
Choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower.
With its sleek lines and a youthful aesthetic, the design of the shaver seamlessly blends into any contemporary lifestyle.
The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button to rinse it under running water.
A durable NiMH battery provides 35 minutes of shaving power on an 1h charge.
Rinse under running water or shave in the shower. The IPX7 waterproofness rating means it can be submerged in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes.
Keep the shaving head clean and safe between shaves or when traveling.
Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low or charging.
At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support
