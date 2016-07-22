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    Shaving unit

    RQ12/70

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Reset your shaver to new

    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

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    Shaving unit

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    Reset your shaver to new

    Change heads every 2 years for best results

    • Discontinued
    • Buy SH70 instead
    Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

    Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

    Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

    Reset your shaver to new

    Reset your shaver to new

    To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

    Technical Specifications

    • Shaving heads

      Fits product type
      • SensoTouch 3D (RQ12xx)
      • Arcitec (RQ10xx)
      Upgraded shaving heads
      RQ12 has been replaced by SH70
      Important
      If SH70 is also out of stock, unfortunately, there is no replacement available. SH71 is not compatible with SensoTouch or Arcitec shavers.
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