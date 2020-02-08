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2 year warranty

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  • Single Product Shot
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Discontinued

shaving heads

RQ12/50

2.9

| (43) Reviews

Keep a close shave

Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance.

See all benefits

Change heads every 2 years for best results

Keep a close shave

  • UltraTrack

  • Replacement unit

Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

Philips GyroFlex 3D system adjusts seamlessly to every curve

GyroFlex 3D contour-following heads of the shaver adjust seamlessly to every curve of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation on your skin.

UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

UltraTrack heads catch every hair with just a few strokes

Get a close shave that minimizes skin irritation. The shaving head has 3 specialized tracks: slots for normal hair; channels for long or flat laying hair; and holes for the shortest stubble on your face.

Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

Shavers with Super Lift&Cut Action

The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.9

of 5

43

Reviews

08/02/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best ever shave after 60 years of philishaving.

I bought this replacement head in October 2019, having tried (not for long) cheaper imitations. It's brilliant; closer shave achieved more quickly and effortlessly; longer gaps between washes. Earlier reviews are incomprehensible in the light of my experience, so I guess there must have been some recent modifications. I can't normally be bothered to write reviews but every time I shave now I tell myself that I really ought to spread the good news.

Pros

Quick easy really close shave.

Cons

None

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit

Date of Use 2019-10-08

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit

Date of Use 2019-10-08

19/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips Shaver series 9000 Shaving heads

These shaver heads were brilliant on the first 10/12 shaves they are getting progressively worse, shame really, I love the shaver. The docking station with the cleaning fluid has stopped working to, really bad news Richard

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/70 Shaving unit

08/01/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Excellent product as always

This is an excellent product as Phillips product always are. Would not dream of having any other brand.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/60 Shaving unit

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for RQ12/60 Shaving unit

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