Search terms
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Keep a close shave
Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. See all benefits
RQ11 replacement heads is compatible with SensoTouch 2D (RQ11xx) shavers.
GyroFlex 2D contour-following system of the shaver adjusts easily to the curves of your face, minimizing pressure and irritation for a close shave.
The dual blade system built into the Philips electric shaver lifts hairs to cut comfortably below skin level for a closer shave.
The Aquatec wet & dry seal of the electric shaver lets you choose how you prefer to shave. You can get a comfortable dry shave or a refreshing wet shave using a shaving gel or foam for extra skin comfort.
The low-friction SkinGlide shaving surface of the electric shaver slides smoothly along your skin for a close easy shave.
Simply pop the head of your Philips shaver open and use the included cleaning brush to sweep away the loose hairs.
Shaving heads