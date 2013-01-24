Bright gentle light (220 lumen / 2 W) suitable for daily use

Whether you’re in your garage, completing some DIY, or trying to fix an appliance, it’s always handy to have a small lamp tucked into your pocket. Delivering 220 lumen (2W) comfortable white light (6500K), the Philips EcoPro20 lights up what you’re working on, so you can see all the detail you need to get the job done quickly.