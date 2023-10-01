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  • Up to 25% less time spent ironing* Up to 25% less time spent ironing* Up to 25% less time spent ironing*

    3000 series Steam generator

    PSG3000/20

    Up to 25% less time spent ironing*

    Less time ironing, more time wearing and enjoying with the 3000 series steam generator.

    See all benefits

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    3000 series Steam generator

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    Up to 25% less time spent ironing*

    • Max 6 bar pump pressure
    • 120 g/min continuous steam
    • 350 g steam boost
    Fast ironing with 350g steam boost

    Fast ironing with 350g steam boost

    Iron quickly and effectively to get through your ironing load faster.

    Durable and easy glide ceramic sole plate

    Durable and easy glide ceramic sole plate

    Our special ceramic soleplate smoothly glides over any fabric. It's also non-stick, scratch-resistant and easy to clean.

    Quick crease removal with 120 g/min continuous steam

    Quick crease removal with 120 g/min continuous steam

    Strong, continuous steam tackles all creases in all fabrics with ease.

    Lightweight and compact for easy storage

    Lightweight and compact for easy storage

    Thanks to its compact size, it's light and easy to handle as you iron your clothes.

    1.4L detachable water tank

    1.4L detachable water tank

    A 1.4-liter transparent tank gives you up to 1 hour of continuous use (in Eco Mode). See clearly how much water is left and refill easily at any time under the tank through the large filling door.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Calc clean solution
      Smart Calc Clean

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of iron
      1.03  kg
      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      395(L)*230(W)*308(H)  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      355(L)*192(W)*275(H)  cm
      Weight (incl. packaging)
      3.6  kg
      Weight of iron + base
      2.7  kg

    • Easy to use

      Heat up time
      2  minute(s)
      Water tank capacity
      1.4  nm
      Soleplate name
      Ceramic
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.6  m
      Hose length
      1.6  m
      Auto shut-off
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Pressure
      6 bar pump pressure
      Power
      2400  W
      Steam boost
      350  g
      Continuous steam
      120  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes

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    • * compared to EasySpeed steam iron GC1742
    • 30% of saving in water and electricity in Eco mode

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