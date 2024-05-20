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  • All the flavor, none of the hassle All the flavor, none of the hassle All the flavor, none of the hassle
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    1000 Series Airfryer 1000 series 6.2L

    NA130/00

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    All the flavor, none of the hassle

    Crispy outside, tender inside. Unique RapidAir technology saves time and energy, without compromising on taste. Simply dial up the time and temperature to enjoy delicious, healthy side dishes and snacks in under 15 minutes.

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    1000 Series Airfryer 1000 series 6.2L

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    All the flavor, none of the hassle

    Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

    • Easy to use
    • Time and energy saving
    • Less oil
    • Adjustable time & temperature
    Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

    Enjoy healthy food with up to 90% less fat*

    Now you can make delicious, guilt-free food with virtually no need to add oil for healthy meals with no compromise on taste.

    12 cooking methods in one handy appliance

    12 cooking methods in one handy appliance

    Air fry, bake, grill, roast and more. Easily adjust time and temperature for 12 different ways of cooking including quick reheating, defrosting and dehydrating.

    Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

    Tasty recipes tailored to your Airfryer in our HomeID App

    Discover thousands of free recipes and specific settings for your Airfryer. 93% of users say the HomeID app makes cooking easier.**

    Quick and easy cleanup

    Quick and easy cleanup

    Save time on cleanup with our non-stick StarPlate and pan that can be put in the dishwasher.

    6.2 L capacity for easy side dishes and snacks

    6.2 L capacity for easy side dishes and snacks

    The compact design is ideal for every kitchen large or small. Holds up to 800 g of fries, 8 chicken drumsticks or 800 g of vegetables in a 6.2-liter pan.

    Save time and lower your energy bills

    Save time and lower your energy bills

    Cook up to 50% faster & save up to 70% energy when cooking with Philips Airfryer instead of your oven.***

    Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

    Deliciously crisp with RapidAir technology

    Crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little or no added oil. RapidAir technology with its unique Starfish design creates perfect air flow to cook quickly and tastily every time.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1700 W
      Voltage
      220 - 240 V
      Frequency
      50 - 60 Hz
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Capacity
      6.2L
      Heat-resistant
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Transparent lid
      No
      Interface
      Analogue
      Cord length
      0.8 m
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Keep warm function
      No
      Programs
      12
      Cooking methods
      • Fry
      • Stir fry
      • Sautee
      • Grill
      • Dehydrate
      • Bake
      • Defrost
      • Reheat
      • Cook from frozen
      • Roast
      • One-pot cooking
      • Toast
      Number of baskets
      1
      Removable basket
      Yes
      Timer
      Yes
      Remote control
      No
      Internet connectivity
      No
      Technology
      Rapid air technology
      Integrated on /off switch
      No
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      No
      Power light
      No
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Coolwall enclosure
      Yes
      Maximum temperature (°C)
      200℃
      Related Accessories 1
      2-Layer Cooking Set
      Related Accessories 2
      Grill Set
      Related Accessories 3
      Breakfast Set
      Non-stick coating
      Yes
      Warranty
      2
      Single or dual basket
      Single Basket
      Connectivity
      Non-connected

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      309mm
      Product Width
      403mm
      Product Height
      308mm
      Product Weight
      4.05 kg
      Product Dimension
      309 x 403 x 308 mm
      Package Length
      370mm
      Package Width
      370mm
      Package Height
      335mm
      Package Weight
      5.35kg
      Package Dimension
      370x370x335mm

    • Durability

      Case
      > 90% recycled materials
      Manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • *Compared to homemade fries cooked in a conventional deep fat fryer.
    • **Survey among NutriU users, 6000 respondents, 2021.
    • ***Average percentages based on internal lab measurement with Philips Airfryers; cooking one chicken breast (AF setting 160C no preheat) or salmon filet (AF setting 200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven.

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