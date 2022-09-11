Search terms

Xperion 6000

Flood audio

LUMX60FLAUX1
    With its 1000-lm flood light, 250-lm spot and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob and motion sensor simplify control, while Bluetooth speakers are music to the ears.

    With its 1000-lm flood light, 250-lm spot and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob and motion sensor simplify control, while Bluetooth speakers are music to the ears. See all benefits

    With its 1000-lm flood light, 250-lm spot and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob and motion sensor simplify control, while Bluetooth speakers are music to the ears. See all benefits

    With its 1000-lm flood light, 250-lm spot and variable beam, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector gets the job done. The smart-zoom knob and motion sensor simplify control, while Bluetooth speakers are music to the ears. See all benefits

      Audio-enabled LED projector light

      • 1000 lumens /250 lm Spotlight
      • Bluetooth speakers
      • Light zoom function
      • Motion-sensing

      Powerful white light (1000 lumen / 10W) lights up large area

      Whether you need to light up a work site, temporarily replace a wall lamp, or illuminate outdoor activities, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio projector is perfect for lighting up large dark areas. Delivering a powerful 1000 lumen (10W), its consistently bright light gives off a super wide beam. If you need less light and more battery life, you can easily dim the lamp to a 100 lumen output.

      The two most used lights combined into one lamp

      Different jobs demand different amounts of light. The Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector combines in one lamp the two most commonly used forms of workshop lighting. A wide-angle homogeneous flood light for working on big areas over longer periods, and a focused light that concentrates illumination within small areas to get the best contrast and brightness, ideal for detailed inspections and narrow spaces.

      Bluetooth audio speakers

      Get the job done to music by wirelessly connecting your phone via Bluethooth to the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector to play your music loud and clear.

      Recharge other devices with a useful USB port

      The Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector can also be used as a power bank to charge other devices, such as your phone. Simply plug your device into the USB port on the back of the lamp and it will begin charging.

      Motion detection enables remote control for your light

      If you need both hands free for work, you can remotely power the light on or off by simply waving your hand. Designed to ignore unintended movements, the sensor only responds to a specific double-wave gesture.

      Smart-zoom knob to easily control your light

      Co-designed with mechanics, the ergonomic smart-zoom knob allows you to adjust your light from wide flood illumination to focused brightness easily, even with your gloves on. Positioned on the side of the lamp, the rotatable smart-zoom knob is always within reach, meaning you don't have to move the lamp from its mounted position. The lamp's smart design enables it to remember your last setting and restart directly at the desired intensity.

      Smart handle to position light for hands-free use

      The smart handle can be used used as a support to hold the projector up by itself, as a hook to hang the light from, screwed on to a tripod, or attached to any metal surface with its integrated magnets. This versatility allows you to position the light easily and at the right angle, directing the beam just where you need it.

      Extend your warranty online to 3 years

      Benefit from Philips standard 2-year warranty plus 1 additional year*.

      Resistant to impacts, water and solvents (IP55/IK07)

      Designed to handle tough work environments with IK07 shock resistance, water-resistant to IP55 standards, and a surface to withstand chemicals and workshop solvents, the Philips Xperion 6000 Flood audio-enabled projector is built to last because we know that even the steadiest hands need extra help.

      Technical Specifications

      • Marketing specifications

        Product highlight
        Versatile yet powerfull
        Expected benefits
        Designed with you in mind

      • Product description

        Hands free options
        • Rotatable hook, strong magnet
        • Smart handle
        Impact protection rating (IK)
        IK07
        Magnet
        Magnetic handle
        Materials & finishing
        Robust ABS
        Operating Temperature
        -10°C to 40°C
        Range
        Xperion 6000
        Technology
        COB LED
        UV leak detector
        No
        Hook
        180° rotatable
        Ingress protection rating (IP)
        IP55
        Resistant to
        Grease, oil, workshop solvents
        Audio speaker
        2 x 2,5 watts
        Bluetooth connection
        Yes

      • Light characteristics

        Beam angle
        100  degree
        Color temperature
        6000  K
        Beam angle (pointer)
        15  degree
        Light output (pointer)
        250 lumens
        Light output (eco)
        100 lumens
        Light output (boost)
        1000 lumens

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        3.7  V
        Power source
        Rechargeable battery
        Battery capacity
        4400 mAh  mAh
        Battery run time (boost)
        3h
        Battery run time (eco)
        22h
        Battery type
        Lithium battery
        Plug type
        EU plug (not included for UK)
        Charging cable type
        Type C USB
        Battery charging time
        Up to 5h
        Wattage
        10W
        Battery run time (Pointer)
        9h
        Battery run time (audio)
        20h

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        X60FLAUX1
        Ordering code
        1911031

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018019110
        EAN3
        8719018019127

      • Packed product information

        Length
        90  cm
        Height
        140  cm
        Pack Quantity / MOQ
        6
        Width
        60
        Cable length
        100cm USB cable,5V 1A adaptor

          • To be claimed on the //Philips.com/extended-warranty webpage
