LUM11972U92X2/10
Master the light, defy the dark
Defy the dark with the Philips Ultinon Pro9200, the pinnacle of LED retrofit lighting performance. Enjoy the power of cutting-edge LED technology with up to 400%¹ increased brightness from one of the most compact bulbs on the market.See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The Philips Ultinon Pro9200 LED range combines the power of LED technology with an ultra-compact housing to suit any lighting application. Enjoy a 30% smaller footprint than its predecessor, designed for effortless fitting even in the narrowest headlamps. Retrofitting is easy, offering passionate drivers and customizers hassle-free functionality.
Master the light on the road. Meticulously engineered to ignite your passion for driving, our Philips Ultinon Pro9200 headlight bulbs provide unrivalled performance and the exceptional visibility you want while driving. Thanks to our unique LED selection and meticulous product refinement, you enjoy unrivalled brightness of up to 400%¹ more than the legal minimum for halogen bulbs. See road signs better with their unique optimal spectrum, and improve your view of the road ahead. Our bulbs empower you to navigate with confidence.
Drive safely and precisely with the Philips Ultinon Pro9200. Thanks to the precise positioning of the LED chips on our Philips Ultinon Pro9200 bulbs, you have light exactly where you need it on the road without dazzling oncoming vehicles. Our bulbs also feature our innovative Philips SafeBeam technology, producing the best usable beam and glare-free pattern. This means optimal visibility while driving.
Embrace your passion for driving with the Philips Ultinon Pro9200, the perfect blend of practicality and performance. With a color temperature of up to 5800 K, endorsed by Original Equipment Manufacturers for its ability to enhance eye comfort during night-time driving, our new bulb lets you navigate dark roads with ease and comfort. Rely on our Philips Ultinon Pro9200 for your night-time driving adventures!
Philips Ultinon Pro9200 is compatible with both 12V and 24V electrical systems, making it suitable for most vehicle types.
Drive longer and brighter with Philips Ultinon Pro9200 headlamp bulbs. Our bulbs offer bright, elegant light engineered to last. Boasting longevity-enhancing technology such as the dual AirBoost heat-management system, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation and provide constant light throughout their lifespan. The Philips Ultinon Pro9200 range is covered by a 5-year warranty, including a 2-year standard warranty and an additional 3 years of extended protection³.
Rated IP54 against dust and splash ingress, Philips Ultinon Pro9200 bulbs are also guaranteed EMI-compliant, conforming to automotive-industry standards on electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigors of modern motoring life, they offer the durability that today's drivers demand. Their daily performance provides confidence behind the wheel and brighter, consistent light throughout the journey.
When you need accessories, we have you covered. Our extensive collection includes a wide range of approved Philips Adapter Rings for a perfect mechanical fit. Additionally, we offer 3-in-1 Philips CANbus Adapters that effectively address issues such as dashboard warnings, light-dimming and flickering. Find out if your vehicle model requires extra Philips accessories at Philips.com/LEDcompatibility-check.
Marketing specifications
Product description
Light characteristics
Electrical characteristics
Ordering information
Logistic data
Packaging Data
Packed product information
Outerpack information
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.