11336U2510C2
Color-Match your style
Switch your vehicle's headlights to Philips Ultinon Classic LED and experience the warmth of classic halogen lighting plus the performance of LEDs! These easy-to-install bulbs mean you can now upgrade to LEDs without the fuss!*See all benefits
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Upgrade your headlights without compromising your look! Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs project an elegant warm white light, comparable to that of other halogen headlights, giving your car a timeless appearance. Color-match them with your other front lights while benefiting from the improved brightness of LEDs. Experience the perfect blend of classic style and modern technology.
Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs are designed to deliver a superior light beam compared to halogen bulbs in a compact, universal format. Leveraging the latest innovations in LED technology, they offer the same luminous flux as standard ECE halogen bulbs while significantly enhancing beam performance** with lower energy consumption. Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs provide drivers with a better view of the road, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive safely.
With Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is child’s play! There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs come with an ultra- compact body and an integrated IEC 60061-compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*.
Technologically advanced, Philips automotive lighting products have been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. Aware that the performance of our products depends on their compatibility with the demands of today's automotive environment, we design our products as closely as possible to industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigors of modern automotive life, our bulbs won't disrupt the operation of other vehicle components.
Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs are rigorously tested and checked to ensure long-term durability and long-lasting performance. Our range offers up to three times the life of a comparable halogen bulb and homogeneous light throughout the bulb’s lifespan. The Philips Ultinon Classic range is covered by a Philips two-year warranty***. Enjoy the best of today’s technology with Philips Ultinon Classic LED bulbs.
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