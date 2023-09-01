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    Ultinon Access Car headlights bulb

    11336U2500C2

    Upgrade. Drive. Enjoy.

    Upgrade your vehicle's headlights with the Philips Ultinon Access LED range. These bulbs are as quick and easy to install as halogen lamps! Enhance your lighting and enjoy the latest LED technology for your car.

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    Ultinon Access Car headlights bulb

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    Quick, easy installation

    • Type of lamp: H3
    • Direct-fit LED bulb
    • Compact design
    • 6000 K cool white light
    • Number of bulbs: 2

    Plug-and-play installation

    With Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs, installation is so quick and easy that retrofitting them is childs play! There's no need for compatibility checks or adapter rings: Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs come with an ultra- compact body and an integrated IEC 60061 compatible base. Their direct-fit design features the same footprint as halogen bulbs, enabling straightforward installation in tight spaces. They fit easily into vehicles equipped with H3-type bulbs and ensure broad compatibility with most vehicle models*.

    Better light-beam performance than halogen

    Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are designed to offer a better light beam performance than halogen bulbs in a compact, universal design. Using the latest innovations in LED technology, they provide the same luminous flux as standard ECE halogen bulbs but significantly improve beam performance using less energy. Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs provide drivers with better on-road vision, making it easier to spot obstacles and drive more safely.

    Automotive standards compliant

    Technologically advanced, Philips lighting has been renowned in the automotive industry for over 100 years. Aware that the performance of our products depends on their excellent integration into a modern, rigorous automotive environment, we design our products as closely as possible to the industry standards. Our Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs comply with EMI standards for electromagnetic interference. Precision-engineered to withstand the rigors of modern automotive life, using our bulbs does not interfere with the regular operation of other vehicle parts.

    Long-lasting performance

    Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs are rigorously tested and controlled to ensure long-term durability and long-lasting performance. Our range gives drivers up to three times the life of a comparable standard halogen bulb, with a homogeneous light over the bulbs lifespan! The Philips warranty policy covers Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs**. Enjoy the best of todays technology with Philips Ultinon Access LED bulbs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Product highlight
      Direct-fit LED bulb
      Expected benefits
      Simple and fast installation

    • Product description

      Application
      High Beam, Low Beam, Fog
      Base
      PK22s
      Designation
      LED H3 11336 12V U2500 C2
      Designation LED Type
      [≈H3]
      Operating Temperature
      -40°C / +85°C
      Range
      Ultinon Access
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      H3
      Homologation ECE R37
      No
      Homologation ECE R10
      Yes
      Polarity free
      Yes

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      1500 hours

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      6000 K
      Lumens [lm]
      1400

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      13  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      11336U2500C2
      Ordering code
      02603394

    • Packaging Data

      EAN1
      8719018026033
      EAN3
      8719018026040
      Packaging type
      C2

    • Packed product information

      Length
      9.15  cm
      Width
      4.6  cm
      Height
      7.65  cm
      Pack Quantity
      2 pcs
      MOQ (for professionals)
      4 sets / 8 pcs

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      20.2  cm
      Width
      10.5  cm
      Height
      10  cm

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    • *It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
    • ** 2-year warranty. Visit philips.com/auto-warranty to know more about our warranty policy
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