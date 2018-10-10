Daylight in your workshop
Whether you need to light up a work site, temporarily replace a wall lamp, or illuminate outdoor activities, the Philips PJH10 projector is perfect for lighting up large dark areas. Delivering a powerful 1000 lumen (10W), its consistently bright light gives off a super wide beam. This light output is significantly higher than comparable models on the market, helping you see more. If you need less light and more battery life, you can easily dim the lamp to a 100 lumen output. The 6000 Kelvin natural light is also gentler on your eyes, preventing fatigue while you work.
Different jobs demand different amounts of light. With a smart dimming feature, the Philips PJH10 lets you easily adjust the light output between 1000 lumen down to 100 lumen. So if the ambient light changes, or there is too much glare, or you just want to preserve the battery, you can quickly and easily adjust the brightness to suit the needs of the job. Why is it smart? Because it remembers your last setting. So if you’re continuing a similar job, you’ll start with just the right amount of light.
The Philips PJH10 is a full rubber workshop lamp, providing a comfortable and secure grip. But despite this, we know it’s easy to drop your tools. With an IK09 shock resistance rating (which is 5x better than the IK07 rating achieved by comparable products), you can handle your workshop lamp with confidence. In impact resistance tests, the lamp was dropped on its 6 faces from a height of 1.5 meters (about shoulder height) a total of 25 times. While the robust PJH10 easily survives being dropped like this, most standard lamps would almost certainly break.
As you may use Philips PJH10 projector lamps for various indoor or outdoor activities, the lamp is designed to survive in tough conditions. With an IP68 rating for resistance to water, the device will continue to work when splashed or even immersed in water for a long time. Most comparable workshop lamps only achieve an IP54 rating, which only protects against low pressure jets of water, such as rain.
Sometimes you need both hands free to focus on your task. The 180° rotating handle on the back of the Philips PJH10 gives you the freedom to position the projector as needed. You can use the handle as a hook to hang the light, or as a support to stand it up by itself. This versatility allows you to direct the light just where you need it.
The Philips PJH10 projector comes with two magnets integrated into the rotating handle. You can simply mount your projector onto any metal surface, perfect for use in a garage or other work site. There is also an M8 hole in the handle so you can fix it atop a tripod.
At just 399 g and with dimensions of 145x100mm, the PJH10 is lighter and more compact than comparable lighting products on the market. That means it’s not only easier to use while you’re working, it takes up less space when you’re not.
Once fully charged, your Philips PJH10 delivers bright white light (1000 lumen / 10 W) for up to 3 hour of continuous use. If you need the battery to last longer, simply switch to eco mode (100 lumen) and enjoy up to 12 hours of continuous light. This is significantly longer than similar models currently available.
Never worry about your light dying just when you need it the most. Philips PJH10 projector lamps have a battery life indicator on the back. This tells you how long you’ve got before you’ll need to recharge the battery.
